Masters 2019: TV Schedule, Online Coverage Live-Stream Guide for Full Tournament

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The 2019 Masters is upon us, as the world's best golfers vie to win the first major of the year and one of the sport's most prestigious prizes.

Last year's winner, Patrick Reed, will look to become the first person to win consecutive green jackets at the Masters since Tiger Woods did so in 2001 and 2002.

The American will face a great deal of opposition in his quest, though, in what promises to be a thrilling weekend at Augusta National in Georgia.

Thursday, April 11

3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (USA)

From 8 p.m. BST on Sky Sports (UK)

Friday, April 12

3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (USA)

From 8 p.m. BST on Sky Sports (UK)

Saturday, April 13

3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET on CBS (USA)

From 8 p.m. BST on Sky Sports (UK)

From 7:30 p.m. BST on BBC Two (UK)

Sunday, April 14

2 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET on CBS (USA)

From 7 p.m. BST on Sky Sports (UK)

From 6:30 p.m. BST on BBC Two (UK)

Live streaming will be available throughout the tournament via Masters.com. Viewers may also use WatchESPN, CBS Sports HQ, BBC iPlayer and Sky Go to stream their respective channel's coverage.

It has been a difficult season for Reed, whose best finish this season came in his first tournament in October, a T7 at the HSBC Champions in China.

Since then, the best he's managed in official events is back-to-back T13s at the Sony Open and the Farmers Insurance Open in January.

He might have improved on that at the Players Championship last month after a solid start saw him card 69 in each of his first three rounds at TPC Sawgrass in Florida, but a disastrous 78 on the final day left him 13 shots behind winner Rory McIlroy.

Nevertheless, the 28-year-old appeared optimistic ahead of the Masters, per Sky Sports:

"I've put myself in position and have put some solid rounds together, I just haven't quite put four out there yet at the same time.

"I feel like I'm really close. I feel like I've got the bag where I feel really comfortable and confident with it, and now it's just get some more reps (golf) underneath me, and just kind of get ready for Augusta."

However, he got off to a poor start at the Valspar Championship in his next tournament, per Golf Channel's Will Gray:

A 75 in his second round saw him fail to make the cut.

On the PGA Tour this season, Reed ranks just 75th for total strokes gained and T63 for birdie average.

History isn't on Reed's side in terms of defending his win—only Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo have won the Masters in consecutive years—and on current form he may be nowhere close to doing so.