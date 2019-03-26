49ers News: Robbie Gould Contract Talks 'Not Dead,' Per GM John Lynch

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are not ruling out the possibility of signing kicker Robbie Gould to a multiyear deal after placing the franchise tag on him last month.

"We had a conversation with his representation at the combine," general manager John Lynch said at the NFL's annual meetings, according to Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee.

"The franchise [tag] was something we have at our disposal that, yeah, we're gonna use because he's a very good player and we don't want to let him go, but we worked really hard to try to get a deal done. And that didn't happen, and so I think we understand that and we move forward accordingly. That's not dead, either."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.