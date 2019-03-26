49ers News: Robbie Gould Contract Talks 'Not Dead,' Per GM John Lynch

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2019

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 02: Robbie Gould #9 of the San Francisco 49ers kicks an extra point in the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 2, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are not ruling out the possibility of signing kicker Robbie Gould to a multiyear deal after placing the franchise tag on him last month.

"We had a conversation with his representation at the combine," general manager John Lynch said at the NFL's annual meetings, according to Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee.

"The franchise [tag] was something we have at our disposal that, yeah, we're gonna use because he's a very good player and we don't want to let him go, but we worked really hard to try to get a deal done. And that didn't happen, and so I think we understand that and we move forward accordingly. That's not dead, either."

        

