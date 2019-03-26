Khabib After Conor McGregor's Retirement: There Can Be Only 1 King in the Jungle

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has responded to Conor McGregor's retirement announcement with a social-media post stating: "There can be only one king in the jungle."

The Russian beat McGregor in an acrimonious bout in what stands to be the Irishman's last in MMA following his Tuesday announcement:

Nurmagomedov was never likely to wish his nemesis well and posted his response to the news on Twitter:

