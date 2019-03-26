Khabib After Conor McGregor's Retirement: There Can Be Only 1 King in the Jungle

Khabib After Conor McGregor's Retirement: There Can Be Only 1 King in the JungleMarch 26, 2019
UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has responded to Conor McGregor's retirement announcement with a social-media post stating: "There can be only one king in the jungle."
The Russian beat McGregor in an acrimonious bout in what stands to be the Irishman's last in MMA following his Tuesday announcement:
Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA
Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today. I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!
Nurmagomedov was never likely to wish his nemesis well and posted his response to the news on Twitter:
khabib nurmagomedov @TeamKhabib
There can be only one king in the jungle. Only ☝️ https://t.co/BuqVNUkoR0
