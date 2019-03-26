Khabib After Conor McGregor's Retirement: There Can Be Only 1 King in the Jungle

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 06: Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia reacts following a post-fight incident during the UFC 229 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has responded to Conor McGregor's retirement announcement with a social-media post stating: "There can be only one king in the jungle."

The Russian beat McGregor in an acrimonious bout in what stands to be the Irishman's last in MMA following his Tuesday announcement:

Nurmagomedov was never likely to wish his nemesis well and posted his response to the news on Twitter:

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

