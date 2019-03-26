Montenegro Charged by UEFA After Racist Chants from Fans Toward England Players

Michael Regan/Getty Images

UEFA have opened disciplinary proceedings against Montenegro on charges including "racist behaviour" after their 5-1 defeat to England in Podgorica on Monday was marred by allegations of racist abuse directed at the visiting players.

Martyn Ziegler of The Times relayed the full charge sheet from UEFA:

England went behind early on to Marko Vesovic's goal, but were eventually comfortable winners after Ross Barkley's double and strikes from Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Michael Keane.

It was the second time in as many matches Gareth Southgate's Three Lions have netted five in a Euro 2020 qualifier, but the performance was overshadowed by the racist abuse received by some players.

As noted by BBC Radio 5 Live's Ian Dennis, left-back Danny Rose was targeted by the home crowd:

Sterling, 24, signalled to one end of the stadium that he wasn't listening to them after netting England's fifth late on and responded strongly after the match:

Southgate said sanctions must be applied in line with education for any positive outcome to be achieved:

On the Montenegrin side, head coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic said he did not "hear or notice any" racist abuse, per BBC Sport. The case will be addressed by UEFA on May 16.