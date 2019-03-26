Montenegro Charged by UEFA After Racist Chants from Fans Toward England Players

Montenegro Charged by UEFA After Racist Chants from Fans Toward England PlayersMarch 26, 2019
UEFA have opened disciplinary proceedings against Montenegro on charges including "racist behaviour" after their 5-1 defeat to England in Podgorica on Monday was marred by allegations of racist abuse directed at the visiting players.
Martyn Ziegler of The Times relayed the full charge sheet from UEFA:
Martyn Ziegler @martynziegler
UEFA announces charges against Montenegro including racism by fans towards England players. Minimum sanction is partial stadium closure: https://t.co/tY1SP6SQQq
England went behind early on to Marko Vesovic's goal, but were eventually comfortable winners after Ross Barkley's double and strikes from Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Michael Keane.
It was the second time in as many matches Gareth Southgate's Three Lions have netted five in a Euro 2020 qualifier, but the performance was overshadowed by the racist abuse received by some players.
As noted by BBC Radio 5 Live's Ian Dennis, left-back Danny Rose was targeted by the home crowd:
BBC 5 Live Sport @5liveSport
Our commentator @Iandennisbbc is reporting that there's been some racist abuse towards Danny Rose and other @England players from the Podgorica City Stadium. ⚽️📲: https://t.co/7nMmKXYIQ0 #MONENG #ThreeLions #EURO2020 https://t.co/uUzIDfFhYQ
Sterling, 24, signalled to one end of the stadium that he wasn't listening to them after netting England's fifth late on and responded strongly after the match:
Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews
"It's now time for the people that are in charge to put a real stamp on it because you can fine someone but what's that going to do?" Raheem Sterling calls for stadium bans after racist abuse: https://t.co/l6jm73WJAD https://t.co/zDB8szlE4a
Raheem Sterling @sterling7
Best way to silence the haters (and yeah I mean racists) 🙉😘 #2019 #getsomeeducation https://t.co/ohhkOJtdey
Southgate said sanctions must be applied in line with education for any positive outcome to be achieved:
Miguel Delaney @MiguelDelaney
Southgate: "Sanctions are meaningless without education. And we have the same problem in our country. We have to make sure we educate young people."
Miguel Delaney @MiguelDelaney
Southgate: "It's a sad evening... I'm not the authority on the subject. I'm a middle-aged white guy talking about racism. I just want my players to enjoy their experiences. If I've not done enough, I'm sorry for that." In contrast, Southgate excellent on the subject, for me.
On the Montenegrin side, head coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic said he did not "hear or notice any" racist abuse, per BBC Sport. The case will be addressed by UEFA on May 16.
Spain Coach to Miss Malta Game
Luis Enrique won't attend due to 'personal reasons'