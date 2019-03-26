WWE WrestleMania 35: Best-Case Scenarios for John Cena, Undertaker, More Legends

Credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania 35 is less than two weeks away on April 7, but there are a few WWE regulars who have yet to be announced for the event.

The Undertaker and John Cena are two people whose presence at WrestleMania is expected, so not having either Superstar booked for the show yet is surprising.

WrestleMania will also be the supposed retirement matches for both Kurt Angle and Batista when they battle Baron Corbin and Triple H, respectively.

Let's take a look at the best-case scenarios for these people and a couple of other legends at WrestleMania.

Can Anyone See John Cena?

Cena's reduced schedule means we never know when he will pop in for a quick match or an extended feud, but not having him appear at WrestleMania feels like a mistake.

Whether you love or hate him, Cena is still one of the most recognizable faces in WWE today. While a quick segment backstage would suffice, the best way he could surprise fans would be to enter and win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

This match already feels like a joke thanks to the inclusion of Michael Che and Colin Jost, so the company may as well use it as an opportunity to give the 41-year-old one more accolade to add to his resume.

It would be a great way to get Cena on the card without taking away a full match from full-time wrestlers who worked all year to earn their spot, and it would give The Cenation Leader a chance to interact with some Superstars he might not end up in the ring with under normal circumstances.

You Can't Keep a Deadman Down

The Undertaker has only missed a couple of WrestleManias throughout his long and storied career, but we might not see him this year.

While it would be nice to see him wrestle again, The Deadman is no longer the performer he once was. At this point, the best thing he could do is make a surprise appearance during the Hall of Fame ceremony or deliver a quick promo just to hype up the crowd.

Undertaker doesn't owe this business anything. He has given his entire career to WWE, and if he is no longer capable of performing at a level he feels comfortable with, we shouldn't ask him to come back.

Besides, his entrance is the real attraction anyway. WWE can give fans what they want by having him come out, give a short speech and leave without incident. It might not be the most exciting option in the world, but it's better than having him put on a bad match.

Making The Anvil Proud

The Hart Foundation is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a tag team during WrestleMania weekend, but sadly, it will be a posthumous induction for Jim Neidhart.

The Anvil died on August 13, but he lives on through his daughter, Natalya. She will make her father proud when she teams up with another Hall of Famer, Beth Phoenix, to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championships.

A great way to pay tribute to Neidhart would be for Bret Hart to accompany Natalya to the ring in classic Hart Foundation leather jackets.

The Hitman is the last living member of The Hart Foundation stable, and it would be awesome to see him represent its legacy at WrestleMania one more time.

A Belated Birthday Present

Batista returned to WWE in shocking fashion when he attacked Ric Flair at his 70th birthday celebration on the Feb. 25 edition of Raw and challenged Triple H to a fight at WrestleMania.

The Animal will get his wish when he faces The Game in a No Holds Barred match. There is a good chance The Nature Boy will also have some kind of impact on the outcome.

This feud is all about Batista and Triple H, but it is also concerns their time in Evolution with Flair and Randy Orton. The Viper is busy with AJ Styles, so that just leaves Naitch to provide The King of Kings with some backup.

This will supposedly be Big Dave's final match, but since Triple H put his career on the line, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor will probably come up short against the man who has never defeated him in a one-on-one encounter.

Triple H can keep his career, Flair can get some revenge, and Batista can retire without having to lose clean at the biggest event of the year.