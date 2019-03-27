NCAA Tournament 2019: One Reason to Root Against Every Sweet 16 Team

1 of 8

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Thursday, 9:57 p.m. Eastern (TBS)

No. 1 Virginia Cavaliers

As with several of these slides, there may be more than one reason, and those may depend on the matchup. For example, Oregon is easily the biggest underdog remaining. After the No. 12 Ducks, the next-lowest seed is No. 5 Auburn. This Sweet 16 is so chalky it can cure dyspepsia.

So if you like underdogs, Virginia is your enemy. Plus, the Cavs still have the stink of defeat on them after losing to No. 16 UMBC last year and threatening to do it again this year against Gardner-Webb. So if you're someone who enjoys schadenfreude or just wants to see No. 1 seeds get taken down, this is your favorite whipping boy.

No. 12 Oregon Ducks

Conversely, Oregon is standing in the way of a great redemption story. If you like to watch a phoenix rise from the ashes, Oregon is just another obstacle for UVA.

If you value consistency and believe the best tournament cases are built over the course of an entire season, you may feel Oregon is the least deserving team in the Sweet 16. Before they won four straight to end the regular season, the Ducks were 15-12. They probably weren't dance-bound at all until they won the Pac-12 tourney. The 24-11 N.C. State Wolfpack must be particularly excited to see this at-large bid thief get some comeuppance.