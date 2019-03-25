NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 2019: Monday Scores and Updated Bracket

Robert Franklin/Associated Press

The second round of the 2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament wrapped up with eight games Monday.

The reigning national champions were in action, with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish hosting the Michigan State Spartans. The Baylor Lady Bears, the tournament's No. 1 overall seed, also took the court against the California Golden Bears.

Here's a look at the scores and a recap of the day's events.

2019 NCAA Women's Tournament Schedule/Results (Second Round)

No. 1 Notre Dame def. No. 9 Michigan State, 91-63

No. 6 UCLA def. No. 3 Maryland, 85-80

No. 3 NC State def. No. 6 Kentucky, 72-57

No. 6 South Dakota State def. No. 3 Syracuse, 75-64

No. 11 Missouri State vs. No. 3 Iowa State, 8 p.m. ET

No. 8 California vs. No. 1 Baylor, 9 p.m. ET

No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Oregon State, 9 p.m. ET

No. 7 BYU vs. No. 2 Stanford

Bracket

The full bracket for the 2019 women's NCAA tournament can be viewed at NCAA.com.

Notre Dame 91, Michigan State 63

Michigan State was no match for Notre Dame, as the Fighting Irish ran away with a 91-63 victory.

Notre Dame blitzed the Spartans with a 25-point first quarter and then dropped 27 points in the second quarter to take a 52-26 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Irish essentially had their way with Michigan State inside. They owned a 49-37 edge in rebounding and got to the foul line 25 times, compared to 13 for their opponents. Notre Dame also fell just short of the century mark in scoring despite making only four three-pointers.

Arike Ogunbowale led all scorers with 23 points, while Jackie Young (21 points, 11 rebounds) and Brianna Turner (14 points, 11 rebounds) each had a double-double. Turner turned away four shots at the basket as well.

As great as they were on offense, the Fighting Irish were equally strong on defense. They held the Spartans to 37.3 percent shooting. Shay Colley, Michigan State's leading scorer entering the game, shot 2-of-15 from the floor en route to a five-point night.

UCLA 85, Maryland 80

The UCLA Bruins outscored the Maryland Terrapins 19-9 in the fourth quarter to upset the Terps 85-80 on their home floor.

As the teams went back and forth in the final frame, Brianna Fraser brought Maryland to within a point, 79-78, with 3:16 remaining. The Terrapins squandered two possessions that could've put them ahead, allowing Kennedy Burke to give UCLA some breathing room.

With 40 seconds left, Kaila Charles got to the foul line for two shots. She split the pair, which was important because it meant Japreece Dean could give the Bruins a four-point advantage when Maryland had to send her to the charity stripe.

Down two scores, Maryland frantically tried to trim UCLA's lead to no avail.

Michaela Onyenwere showed poise belying her age down the stretch through both her scoring and rebounding. The sophomore forward had 30 points and eight rebounds. Burke finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Dean was outstanding, too, posting 22 points, five rebounds and five assists.

North Carolina State 72, Kentucky 57

A strong opening effort and a dominant performance to close bookended a 72-57 win for the North Carolina State Wolfpack over the Kentucky Wildcats.

Between the first and fourth quarters, NC State outscored Kentucky 44-26.

The Wildcats rebounded from a sluggish start and hanged around in the second and third quarters. Jaida Roper connected on a deep three-pointer to bring the deficit to five points, 53-48, heading into the final 10 minutes.

Wolfpack senior Kiara Leslie helped seal the victory. Eight of her 26 points came in the fourth quarter, and she scored five quick points in the opening three minutes as NC State's lead swelled to a dozen.