49ers News: Jed York Reveals He Punched a Wall After Jimmy Garoppolo's Injury

San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York was beside himself when franchise quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL in a Week 3 game against the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2018 season.

So much so that he punched a wall.

"I'm glad I wasn't on IR," York said Sunday, referencing the 41 players the team has placed on injured reserve the past two seasons, per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports. "I was close in Kansas City. I thought I broke my wrist in Kansas City when I heard [Garoppolo] tore his ACL."

And York got his money's worth.

"It was a good punch," he said. "Unfortunately, it was a stud. You've got to find the drywall. That's the key. It looks so much better to put a hole through the wall, as opposed to finding the stud."

York and the Niners will be hoping for a cleaner bill of health in the 2019 season. Otherwise, there might be a few walls with holes in them around the team's facilities.