49ers News: Jed York Reveals He Punched a Wall After Jimmy Garoppolo's Injury

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2019

El quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10), de los 49ers de San Francisco, recibe atención del personal medico del equipo tras sufrir una lesión en el duelo ante los Chiefs de Kansas City, el domingo 23 de septiembre de 2018, en Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Foto/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York was beside himself when franchise quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL in a Week 3 game against the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2018 season.

So much so that he punched a wall. 

"I'm glad I wasn't on IR," York said Sunday, referencing the 41 players the team has placed on injured reserve the past two seasons, per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports. "I was close in Kansas City. I thought I broke my wrist in Kansas City when I heard [Garoppolo] tore his ACL."

And York got his money's worth.

"It was a good punch," he said. "Unfortunately, it was a stud. You've got to find the drywall. That's the key. It looks so much better to put a hole through the wall, as opposed to finding the stud."

York and the Niners will be hoping for a cleaner bill of health in the 2019 season. Otherwise, there might be a few walls with holes in them around the team's facilities.

Related

    Jed York Punched the Wall When Jimmy G Went Down

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    Jed York Punched the Wall When Jimmy G Went Down

    Darin Gantt
    via ProFootballTalk

    49ers Keeping Jerick McKinnon, John Lynch Says

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    49ers Keeping Jerick McKinnon, John Lynch Says

    San Francisco 49ers
    via San Francisco 49ers

    Takeaways from John Lynch’s Presser at Owners Meetings

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    Takeaways from John Lynch’s Presser at Owners Meetings

    Niners Nation
    via Niners Nation

    Browns Say They Have Plan for Suspended Hunt

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Browns Say They Have Plan for Suspended Hunt

    Pat McManamon
    via ESPN.com