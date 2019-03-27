10 Underclassmen with Best Shot at 2019 Heisman Trophy

0 of 10

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The Oklahoma Sooners boast the past two Heisman Trophy winners in senior quarterback Baker Mayfield and junior quarterback Kyler Murray, and they expect to have another this year with Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts.

But when was the last time an underclassman won college football's top individual honor?

That, of course, was when Louisville sophomore and current Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won the 2016 award. Florida State's Jameis Winston won as a freshman in 2013, just after Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel did the same one year earlier. So, yeah, it happens.

But who are the underclassman candidates in 2019? We know 2018 runner-up Tua Tagovailoa is a good bet to battle for the award, but he's a junior. Hurts is a senior, and Wisconsin junior running back Jonathan Taylor doesn't qualify, either.

More freshmen and sophomores than you might believe still serve as legitimate candidates. Several others are fringe threats.

Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back Trey Sanders, Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim, Miami quarterback Tate Martell, Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy, Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson, Kansas running back Pooka Williams Jr. and Georgia running back Zamir White all narrowly missed inclusion.

Let's take a look at the top 10 underclassmen candidates who wound up on the list. As always, make your opinions known in the comments.