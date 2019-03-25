Cal Ramsey, Former New York Knick and Rucker Park MVP, Dies at 81

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 17: Former NBA Player Cal Ramsey attends A Sunday Afternoon In Harlem Presented By Aetna during the Harlem EatUp! Festival on May 17, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Harlem EatUp!)
Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Cal Ramsey, a Rucker Park legend and former NBA player, died Monday.

He was 81.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of NYC Basketball legend and former Knick Cal Ramsey, who represented the organization as a player, broadcaster and community ambassador," the New York Knicks said in a statement. "He had an unwavering love for the game, the city and its people and will be greatly missed."

Ramsey starred at NYU from 1956-1959 before becoming a seventh-round pick of the St. Louis Hawks. He later played for the Knicks (1959) and Syracuse Nationals (1960) before his NBA career ended.

Ramsey is also a streetball legend and is the only player to ever win the Rucker Park MVP at the high school, collegiate and pro levels.

Upon the end of his NBA career, Ramsey stayed in the game of basketball as a color commentator on Knicks broadcasts in the 1970s and 1980s and has been part of the team's community relations department. He also served as an assistant coach at NYU since 1983. 

