Video: Paralyzed Adam Gorlitsky Walks 17.2 Miles with Exoskeleton at LA Marathon

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 24: Runners cross the finish line of the Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon on March 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Being paralyzed from the waist down didn't stop Adam Gorlitsky from completing a majority of the Los Angeles Marathon. 

The 32-year-old walked 17.2 miles using an exoskeleton over the course of three days with a support group around him, via TMZ Sports:

Gorlitsky, who was paralyzed 13 years ago in a car accident, had previously completed various other races, including a half marathon, per Kim Baldonado of NBC Los Angeles. With the aid of an $80,000 robotic exoskeleton, he was trying to push himself even further this time.

"I don't feel disabled, but I don't feel able-bodied," he said before attempting the marathon. "I feel what I call re-enabled and all that means is what it feels to be empowered."

Although he fell short of becoming the first American paraplegic ever to complete the 26.2-mile race, he still displayed an inspired effort in his journey.

