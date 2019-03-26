Paraguay vs. Mexico: 2019 Friendly Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

Jam Media/Getty Images

Paraguay and Mexico meet in an international friendly on Friday, with the match taking place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The Paraguayan team are in preparation for the 2019 Copa America, but the Mexicans have not been invited to participate by CONMEBOL.

Mexico have been two-time finalists at the tournament. However, they will remain busy under new manager Gerardo Martino with the CONCACAF Gold Cup scheduled for this summer.

Date: Friday, March 26

Time: 10 p.m. ET./2 a.m. GMT (Saturday)

TV Info: Univision (U.S.)

Live Stream: Univision NOW (U.S.)

Odds: Paraguay: 7-2, Mexico: 5-6, draw: 23-10 (via Oddschecker)

Preview

El Tri might have been left out of the party set for Brazil at the next Copa but Paraguay will be huge outsiders.

Both teams have experienced unenviable form in recent times. The pair have collected eight defeats in their past 12 combined in all competitions.

Each side is desperate to find a new gear and aim for improved experiences this summer.

JOHANNES EISELE/Getty Images

Mexico produced signs of a recovery in their last encounter. A 3-1 victory over Chile in San Diego, California on Saturday was promising.

Former Barcelona manager Martino took control of the Mexican team in January, and the new boss is set to face the national team he managed from 2007 to 2011.

Martino has Raul Jimenez to call upon as he rebuilds, and the Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee has played out a sensational season in the Premier League.

The Benfica player joined Wolves and has 12 goals and six assists in his first year in England.

Jimenez opened the scoring with a penalty against Chile. At 27, he gives Mexico potency in the attack with a measure of experience.

Marco Ugarte/Associated Press

Speaking after the win in San Diego, Martinez said he is confident with his plans moving forward, per Rory Carroll of Reuters (via MailOnline): "I'm hopeful, hopeful for what I see in the field. As coaches, we have two or three trainings before playing a match. When you see the training sessions and have that go into what you're doing that weekend, or FIFA date, it makes me hopeful."

Paraguay also played an additional game in California which ended in a 1-0 defeat to Peru on Saturday. The team have a distinct lack of firepower that will bring confidence to Mexico.

Los Guaranies trailed for 86 minutes of the game, but could find no way of grabbing an equaliser to deny the Peruvians.

Martino's arrival has steadied the ship. His Mexican squad is blessed with plenty of talent. They simply need a knowledgable coach to piece together the quality available.

Paraguay are unlikely to test Mexico, and the contest could develop into a one-sided affair.