Ander Herrera Discusses Manchester United Future Amid Exit Rumours

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistMarch 25, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Ander Herrera of Manchester United during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on February 18, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)
James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Ander Herrera has addressed rumours linking him with a Manchester United exit and refused to commit his future to the Premier League giants amid speculation Paris Saint-Germain want his signature.

The 29-year-old's contract at Old Trafford will expire at the end of this season, and Herrera told El Periodico (h/t Sky Sports) he wasn't surprised to see talk regarding his future in the headlines.

"It's logical when you have three months of contract left. I already knew something was going to come out. I take it as normal, I focus on playing football in the month-and-a-half that remains. 

“The rest is left to my agent, both the possible renewal with United or talking to another club for my departure.

"I don't go crazy thinking about what will happen in four months. I enjoy being at the biggest club in England; the fans love me, they have treated me phenomenally and my duty is to listen to them, although I honestly don't know what's going to happen."

ESPN FC recently reported PSG were hopeful of landing Herrera on a free transfer in the summer, with Adrien Rabiot seemingly set to leave the French heavyweights when his deal at the Parc des Princes expires.

United's playmaker is in a position of power in contract negotiations after enjoying a return to some of his best form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over recent months.

James Ducker of the Telegraph predicted Herrera would remain at United but added the club were refusing to meet the player's requirements:

The Mirror's Sam Blitz recently wrote Herrera earns £75,000 per week on his current contract and has been offered a deal that would increase his salary to £100,000 per week. PSG would likely be able to offer more lucrative terms as they stand to save money with his free signature.

Journalist Henry Winter remarked upon Herrera's turnaround in form under Solskjaer not long after the Norwegian replaced Jose Mourinho at the helm in December:

The Spain international is a first-choice contender when fit and formed a steady midfield connection alongside Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic before his most recent enforced injury absence.

Blogger Liam Canning said it would be the wrong decision if the Red Devils allowed their man to leave:

Herrera is one of several high-profile stars at Old Trafford whose contracts with the club are due to expire this summer, with Spanish compatriots David De Gea and Juan Mata also approaching the end of their deals.

The midfielder's most recent comments don't offer much encouragement that he will extend his stay at United, though they're also to be taken with a pinch of salt as Herrera looks to secure the best deal possible.

