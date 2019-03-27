NFL Trades That Need to Happen After Early Free-Agent Moves

0 of 8

Frank Victores/Associated Press

Right when free agency had quieted down and we entered what seemed like a lull between the heart of the signing period and the draft last spring, the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams shocked the football world with a trade that sent receiver Brandin Cooks and a fourth-round pick to L.A. in exchange for a first-round pick, as well as a sixth-round selection.

So don't fall asleep, and don't let March Madness, the NBA playoff race or the start of the Major League Baseball season distract you. The NFL never takes naps, and we're likely to see another big move or two between now and the opening round of the draft on April 25.

What should we expect?

With peak free agency past us, here are eight potential spring trades that would make a hell of a lot of sense.