49ers News: Jerick McKinnon Is in SF's Plans for 2019 Season, Per John Lynch

The San Francisco 49ers have no plans on moving on from Jerick McKinnon.

49ers general manager John Lynch told reporters Monday the team will keep McKinnon on its roster past April 1, the date his $3.7 million salary for 2019 guarantees. McKinnon missed the entire 2018 season due to a torn ACL.

"Jerick's working incredibly hard," Lynch said. "He's always had a chip on his shoulder because that was his first opportunity to be the guy. I'm sure he'll have a bigger chip on his shoulder. But he's very much a part of our plans. The way he's working is very encouraging. But it's a big thing to come back from, that's for sure. Yeah, Jerick is going to be a part of us."

