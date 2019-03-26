UFC's Dana White on Conor McGregor Retiring: 'It Totally Makes Sense'March 26, 2019
UFC President Dana White has responded to Conor McGregor's retirement announcement by saying "it totally makes sense" and is "so happy for" the former two-weight champion.
McGregor, 30, announced Tuesday that he was calling time on his MMA career after 21 wins in 25 UFC bouts:
Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA
Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today. I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!
In response, White wished him well and said he was looking forward to seeing how the Irishman fared in his career outside the Octagon:
Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN
Statement from Dana White (@danawhite) on Conor McGregor’s retirement announcement moments ago, via text. https://t.co/MNPnYypKPn
Many will be skeptical about McGregor's latest announcement:
Jason Smith @howaboutafresca
Conor McGregor loves the limelight. He'd retire in the middle of the night, after not retiring during his appearance on Jimmy Fallon? It just sounds fishy - like it's some sort of publicity thing we don't yet know the details on...
He "decided to retire young" once before back in 2016, and then fought twice more before the year was over.
Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA
I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese. Catch ya's later.
Since 2016, McGregor has entered the Octagon once in the UFC, and that ended in a fourth-round defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov back in October last year.
It is a surprise that McGregor is opting to retire on the back of a loss, but White is clearly taking his latest announcement seriously:
SportsCenter @SportsCenter
"I am not treating this as an official retirement quite yet from Conor McGregor, but according to Dana White, he is." –@bokamotoESPN on McGregor tweeting that he is retiring from MMA https://t.co/ew7KaOeSP5
Even if it is the end of McGregor's MMA career, it would be no surprise to see him back in action in another combat sport.
He crossed over to boxing back in 2017 when he went 10 rounds with Floyd Mayweather.
Ronda Rousey, another former UFC star, has made a successful switch into WWE since calling time on her MMA career, a route McGregor could follow if it appealed.
Conor McGregor Retires from MMA 🚨