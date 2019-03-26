UFC's Dana White on Conor McGregor Retiring: 'It Totally Makes Sense'

Rory Marsden
March 26, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: Conor McGregor shares his Irish Whiskey with UFC President Dana White during the UFC 229 Press Conference at Radio City Music Hall on September 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Steven Ryan/Getty Images

UFC President Dana White has responded to Conor McGregor's retirement announcement by saying "it totally makes sense" and is "so happy for" the former two-weight champion. 

McGregor, 30, announced Tuesday that he was calling time on his MMA career after 21 wins in 25 UFC bouts:

In response, White wished him well and said he was looking forward to seeing how the Irishman fared in his career outside the Octagon:

Many will be skeptical about McGregor's latest announcement:

He "decided to retire young" once before back in 2016, and then fought twice more before the year was over.

Since 2016, McGregor has entered the Octagon once in the UFC, and that ended in a fourth-round defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov back in October last year.

It is a surprise that McGregor is opting to retire on the back of a loss, but White is clearly taking his latest announcement seriously:

Even if it is the end of McGregor's MMA career, it would be no surprise to see him back in action in another combat sport.

He crossed over to boxing back in 2017 when he went 10 rounds with Floyd Mayweather.

Ronda Rousey, another former UFC star, has made a successful switch into WWE since calling time on her MMA career, a route McGregor could follow if it appealed. 

