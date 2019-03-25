McDonald's All American Game 2019: Roster, TV Schedule and Top Prospects

Elsa/Getty Images

College basketball has taken center stage in the sports world with March Madness in full flight.

The 68 teams that were originally in the field have been narrowed to 16, and the tournament will resume Thursday at four regional sites in Kansas City, Missouri, Anaheim, California, Washington D.C. and Louisville, Kentucky

However, the world of college basketball is not just about the 16 teams left in the tournament. It's also about the next platoon of great players who will be competing in college basketball in the 2019-20 season.

Those players will be on display in the McDonald's High School All American Game Wednesday night at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

This game regularly attracts the attention of college coaches and recruiters, because a number of the players on both rosters remain uncommitted to where they will attend college and play next year.

It also is a gathering for pro scouts, who are looking for talented pro prospects who will be drafted in 2020 and beyond. The idea of the best young players in the nation competing against each other makes the game a must-see for all interested in the future of the sport.

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. ET.

Here's a look at the McDonald's All American rosters and a more detailed look at three of the top players in the game.

East roster

Precious Achiuwa (No. 13, uncommitted)

Cole Anthony (No. 4, uncommitted)

Armando Bacot (No. 21, North Carolina)

Vernon Carey (No. 3, Duke)

Anthony Edwards (No. 2, Georgia)

Trayce Jackson-Davis (No. 18, Indiana)

Josiah James (No. 16, Tennessee)

Scottie Lewis (No. 12, Florida)

Jaden McDaniels (No. 5, uncommitted)

Wendell Moore (No. 22, Duke)

Isaiah Stewart (No. 6, Washington)

Trendon Watford (No. 27, uncommitted)

West roster

Bryan Antoine (No. 14, Villanova)

Josh Green (No. 11, Arizona)

Matthew Hurt (No. 8, uncommitted)

Tre Mann (No. 26, Florida)

Nico Mannion (No. 10, Arizona)

Tyrese Maxey (No. 9, Kentucky)

Isaiah Mobley (No. 17, USC)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (No. 15, Villanova)

Oscar Tshiebwe (No. 24, West Virginia)

Kahlil Whitney (No. 7, Kentucky)

Samuell Williamson (No. 33, Louisville)

James Wiseman (No. 1, Memphis)

James Wiseman

Wiseman is a Memphis native, and he has decided to stay at home and play for the Tigers.

The 7'0" power forward has all the tools to be an elite player at the NBA level, per NBAdraftroom.com. It starts with his athletic ability that allows him to play over the rim and get to places that most players can't reach. He also has a sharp post-up game and moves well around the basket.

He can be dominant on the defensive game with the ability to block or alter shots. He has excellent defensive instincts, and in addition to protecting the rim, he can fly out and alter perimeter shots as well.

He needs work on the nuances of the game like switching on defense, and he is too dependent on his dominant (left) hand for his offense, but both are areas that should change as he gains more experience.

Anthony Edwards

The shooting guard from Atlanta has decided to go to Georgia, and he has ideal size for the position at 6'5" and 215 pounds. Edwards is an aggressive scorer who will take the ball to the rim and finish, per 247Sports.

Edwards is an explosive athlete who understands how to excel on the offensive end. Not only will he look for his shot and make it, but he is an impressive passer who will deliver the ball to teammates and allow them to get involved.

He has the tools to play defense at a high level, but this is not his most consistent area at this point. He has an excellent chance to be the No. 1 draft pick in the 2020 draft, according to 247Sports.

Vernon Carey

Duke always gets its share of the nation's most elite high school players, and Carey is the No. 3 player in the nation, per 247Sports.

He is a powerful 6'10", 275-pound center who has soft hands and excellent touch around the basket, along with some impressive back-to-the-basket moves. He is a powerful and aggressive rebounder, and he is difficult to stop when pursuing missed shots.

His game is still growing, and he has added an outside shot that extends towards the college three-point line.

The 247Sports website said that he needs to "monitor staying in shape," which could be a concern throughout his career.