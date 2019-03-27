NBA Comparisons for the Top Players in the Sweet 16

0 of 10

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

With the Sweet 16 about to tip off, plenty of big stars remain in the NCAA men's basketball tournament, many of whom are expected to come off the board early in June's 2019 NBA draft.

It's only natural for fans to look for comparisons to existing pros as points of reference while they get to know some of these players for the first time.

In a few cases—Zion Williamson, for example—no easy comparison exists. In others, readily available templates await. No comparison between two players is perfect, but each can be a helpful tool for projecting what kind of player a college prospect will become at the next level.

Using the order in the latest mock draft from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, here are the comparisons to watch for the best healthy players left in the tournament.