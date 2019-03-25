Kyrie Irving After Celtics Loss: 'Winning's Hard. Team Environments Are Hard'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2019

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving reacts after a referee call while facing the Charlotte Hornets in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)
Jason E. Miczek/Associated Press

Another loss for the Boston Celtics has Kyrie Irving realizing that the NBA is not easy.

The point guard discussed his problems after Sunday's 115-96 loss to the San Antonio Spurs (warning: NSFW language):

Irving had 12 assists but also finished 5-of-17 from the field in the loss, which was the team's fourth defeat in a row. The squad is now 43-31 on the year, good for fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Although the Celtics are still likely headed to the playoffs, it has been a disappointing year for a team that was a heavy favorite to win the East.

Meanwhile, Irving has had problems with the media all year long and seems to once again be having a problem with outside input.

