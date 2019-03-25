Kyrie Irving After Celtics Loss: 'Winning's Hard. Team Environments Are Hard'March 25, 2019
Another loss for the Boston Celtics has Kyrie Irving realizing that the NBA is not easy.
The point guard discussed his problems after Sunday's 115-96 loss to the San Antonio Spurs (warning: NSFW language):
Nicole Yang @nicolecyang
Kyrie Irving: “Winning’s hard. Team environments are hard. It’s not as simple as listening to everybody else speak about what’s going on with the team. It’s hard being a professional athlete, being in a team environment and wanting to accomplish something very great.” https://t.co/qNlmFPBvI7
Irving had 12 assists but also finished 5-of-17 from the field in the loss, which was the team's fourth defeat in a row. The squad is now 43-31 on the year, good for fifth place in the Eastern Conference.
Although the Celtics are still likely headed to the playoffs, it has been a disappointing year for a team that was a heavy favorite to win the East.
Meanwhile, Irving has had problems with the media all year long and seems to once again be having a problem with outside input.
Aldridge's 48 Points Lead Spurs Past Celtics