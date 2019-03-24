Moonlight's Barry Jenkins to Write Biopic on Boxer Claressa Shields' Life

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Claressa Shields made history when she became the first American woman to win Olympic gold in boxing, and now Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins is writing a biopic about the 24-year-old boxer.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist tweeted on Sunday that Universal Studios is "doing a remake of my life, written by Barry Jenkins!" Jenkins appeared to confirm her announcement by simply typing "FACTS."

Jenkins gained critical and mainstream acclaim when his 2017 film Moonlight won the Academy Award for Best Picture. He followed that up by directing 2018's If Beale Street Could Talk, based on the James Baldwin novel of the same name.

Shields holds three middleweight world titles and will next fight Christina Hammer for the undisputed championship on April 13, per ESPN.com's Dan Rafael.