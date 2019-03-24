Lakers Rumors: Jason Kidd to Be Top HC Candidate If Luke Walton Is Fired

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Were the Los Angeles Lakers to fire head coach Luke Walton, Jason Kidd would be "among the serious candidates" for the vacancy, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Oregonian's John Canzano reported Sunday the California Golden Bears fired head coach Wyking Jones. Canzano added Kidd is the school's "primary target." Kidd spent two years with the Golden Bears before moving on to the NBA in 1994.

