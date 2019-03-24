Eden Hazard, Belgium Beat Cyprus 2-0 in Euro 2020 Qualifier

-/Getty Images

Belgium eased to a convincing 2-0 win away to Cyprus in a qualifier for UEFA Euro 2020 on Sunday. Goals from Eden Hazard and Michy Batshuayi at the GSP Stadium in Strovolos, Nicosia, helped the Red Devils move to the top of Group I.

What's Next?

Belgium resume their qualification campaign at home to Kazakhstan on Saturday, June 8. Cyprus will be away to Scotland on the same day.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.