Eden Hazard, Belgium Beat Cyprus 2-0 in Euro 2020 Qualifier

Eden Hazard, Belgium Beat Cyprus 2-0 in Euro 2020 QualifierMarch 24, 2019
Belgium eased to a convincing 2-0 win away to Cyprus in a qualifier for UEFA Euro 2020 on Sunday. Goals from Eden Hazard and Michy Batshuayi at the GSP Stadium in Strovolos, Nicosia, helped the Red Devils move to the top of Group I.
Belgium resume their qualification campaign at home to Kazakhstan on Saturday, June 8. Cyprus will be away to Scotland on the same day.
