Eden Hazard, Belgium Beat Cyprus 2-0 in Euro 2020 Qualifier

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistMarch 24, 2019

Belgium's forward Michy Batshuayi celebrates after scoring during the Euro 2020 Group I football qualification match between Cyprus and Belgium at the GSP Stadium in Nicosia, on March 24, 2019. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo credit should read -/AFP/Getty Images)
-/Getty Images

Belgium eased to a convincing 2-0 win away to Cyprus in a qualifier for UEFA Euro 2020 on Sunday. Goals from Eden Hazard and Michy Batshuayi at the GSP Stadium in Strovolos, Nicosia, helped the Red Devils move to the top of Group I.

                 

What's Next?

Belgium resume their qualification campaign at home to Kazakhstan on Saturday, June 8. Cyprus will be away to Scotland on the same day.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

