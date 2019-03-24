Tyson Fury Says Rematch with 'Nobody' Deontay Wilder Is 'Going to Happen'

Harry How/Getty Images

A rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury is "going to happen," according to the latter, who also dubbed the WBC heavyweight champion a "nobody."

Fury told BT Sport (h/t Stuart Atkins of The Sun): "How soon do you call soon? Tomorrow, the next day, next week, next month, next year, it's going to happen. It was a great fight. Me and Wilder put on a good show so the fight's got to happen, so sooner or later."

What followed appeared to be an about turn from Fury, who dismissed Wilder, claiming the American lost the first fight, a bout judged a draw back in December: "Deontay's a nobody, let's face it. He's a nobody before he faced me and lost to me, and he's still a nobody, so it is what it is. I've no interest talking about the bum. A big bum dosser that's all he is."

Fury confirmed to BT Sport Boxing that Wilder is no longer responding to his calls for a second fight:

Yet talk of a rematch isn't going away, with Fury's U.S. promoter Bob Arum recently telling World Boxing News (h/t MailOnline's Nathan Salt) February of 2020 is a more realistic date.

In the meantime, Fury is not inclined to talk about Wilder, even though he believes another fight against the 33-year-old is inevitable. First comes a bout with Tom Schwarz, whom Fury will face in Las Vegas on June 15, according to BBC Sport.

It's a bout not everybody is enamoured with, including Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn. He dubbed it "a dreadful fight" when speaking to IFL TV (h/t TalkSport).

However, Hearn did echo Fury's sentiment he won the first fight with Wilder, making facing Schwarz an unnecessary delay on the route to a rematch.

Hearn thinks Fury is chasing the money, with the fight against Schwarz the first within Fury's agreement with ESPN, a deal thought to be worth as much as £80 million to the former WBA unified, WBO and IBF heavyweight titleholder.

Hearn has a point when he laments having to wait for the rematch between Wilder and Fury. The first fight was littered with controversy when a split decision was given despite many believing Fury had won.

Fury was knocked down twice, in the ninth and 12th rounds, but he got to his feet both times to finish the stronger of the two. While Wilder and Fury are making boxing fans wait, the anticipation for a rematch is unlikely to dim in the interval.

It's the fight most want to see ahead of filler bouts like the one Fury is being criticised for taking in Las Vegas. Meeting Wilder again is the only way for the Englishman to banish December's controversy and back up his increasingly dismissive remarks about the American.