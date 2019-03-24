UFC's Daniel Cormier 'May Go Cost' Brock Lesnar His Title at WWE WrestleMania 35

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Ronda Rousey has blurred the lines between reality and kayfabe during her rivalry with Becky Lynch in the buildup to WrestleMania 35. Daniel Cormier decided to take the same approach with Brock Lesnar.

The two famously faced off in the Octagon at UFC 226 last July after Cormier defeated Stipe Miocic. In an interview on ESPN, Cormier said he hasn't finalized an agreement to fight Lesnar and joked he may interfere in Lesnar's WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 35 to goad the former heavyweight champion back to UFC.

"I don't have a fight exactly scheduled yet, but I got my eyes on Brock Lesnar," Cormier said (via Wrestling Inc's Joshua Gagnon). "I might go to WWE's WrestleMania and I may go cost him his title over there, so he can hurry up and get to the UFC, so I can beat him here."

Considering how popular the two fighters are, many fans expect Cormier vs. Lesnar to happen at some point. Lesnar's yearlong suspension following a positive drug test after UFC 200 expired in January, though MMA Fighting's Shaun Al-Shatti reported at the time he had yet to pay his $250,000 fine to the Nevada Athletic Commission.

UFC President Dana White told reporters during his post-UFC 235 press conference that Cormier "wants that fight" and is "gonna get it" in reference to a date with Lesnar but couldn't confirm when the bout might happen.