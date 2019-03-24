TMZ Leaks Video of Adrien Broner Handcuffed by Miami Police; Boxer Avoids Arrest

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

TMZ has released footage of Adrien Broner being handcuffed and led away by officers following an apparent altercation with a motorist on Collins Avenue in Miami on Saturday evening.

However, TMZ Sports also revealed Broner wasn't officially arrested. He was merely led away from the scene as the officers in attendance at South Beach attempted to calm him down.

After he was released from his cuffs, Broner went to the Exchange Miami nightclub, according to the report.

The same source also described how things had escalated when Broner and fellow fighter Gervonta Davis were honked at by a passing motorist as Broner ventured into the road. TMZ noted Broner become "angry and smacked the hood of the car and began yelling at the driver."

While the incident was brief and ultimately ended without legal recourse, it still rates as one more unsavoury chapter for the troubled former WBA welterweight champion.

Broner recently received a restraining order from social media personality Andrew C. Caldwell after posting homophobic abuse on Instagram, per TMZ Sports (h/t Boxing Scene).

He was arrested on charges of sexual battery back in February 2018. Those charges were subsequently dropped earlier this month.

Broner has also been accused of "forcibly kissing" a woman during the NBA Finals in June 2018.