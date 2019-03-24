Marc Overmars Reveals Ajax Interest in Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Ajax are interested in securing the returns of Tottenham Hotspur centre-backs Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.

The Eredivisie club's sporting director, Marc Overmars, revealed he's asked about the availability of both defenders but called for patience when assessing the chances of bringing the pair back to Amsterdam this summer.

Overmars spoke to AjaxTV (h/t Fox Sports and Metro): "We have to be patient and see what the future holds."

It may not be long before Overmars and Co. find out what is in store for Vertonghen and Alderweireld. Both are under contract until the end of the 2019/20 campaign, but the latter's deal contains a clause making him available for £25 million this summer.

Alderweireld continues to be linked with Tottenham's Premier League rivals Manchester United.

While Overmars may be prepared to take a wait-and-see approach, even a hint Ajax are targeting two of their former players will generate excitement among the fanbase. Belgium international teammates Alderweireld and Vertonghen both enjoyed productive spells at the Johan Cruyff Arena earlier in their careers.

Vertonghen, 31, won two league titles and a pair of KNVB Cups with Ajax. He partnered Alderweireld at the heart of a capable and versatile back line.

The two eventually reunited in north London where they have become key figures for Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino. He still relies on their experience, aggression and technique to underpin a talented squad yet to make the jump to consistent trophy winners.

A lack of silverware could prompt Tottenham's most-experienced central defenders to move on ahead of schedule. Ajax would likely welcome both as Overmars gets ready to refresh a squad set to lose some young stars this summer.

Frenkie de Jong, 21, has already agreed to join Barcelona at the end of the season. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Matthijs de Ligt is also being heavily linked with the Blaugrana.

Barca are set to meet with Overmars on "Monday or Tuesday" to discuss a player also wanted by a host of top clubs, including Juventus, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, according to Mundo Deportivo (h/t MailOnline's James Dutton).

While Ajax are likely going to have a need for defensive reinforcements, Pochettino will be in no rush to let Vertonghen and Alderweireld go. Davinson Sanchez, another former Ajax stalwart, is ready for a bigger role, but doubts may persist about Juan Foyth's ability to make a similar step up.