2019 NFL Draft: Stock Up, Stock Down Heading into April

NFL prospects shouldn't pay attention to mock drafts. They'll notice their stocks rise and fall multiple times before teams step to the podium late April.

With that said, they should pay attention to trends and acquisitions during free agency. While it's easy to match an incoming rookie's position and strengths with a team need, a veteran addition can throw everyone off track. Will team brass address the roster hole twice or stick with the experienced player alone?

Even if prospects look impressive at the NFL Scouting Combine and pro days and during private workouts, their draft stock will continue to fluctuate based on how front offices fill voids on the depth chart.

If a team loses multiple pass-rushers on the open market, incoming players at the position would likely see a rise in projection. Conversely, a general manager's decision to sign a quarterback potentially pushes a rookie signal-caller back several spots in the draft.

Following free agency, the eight prospects below have taken a hit or a bump in their potential draft placement.