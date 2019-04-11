Jaxson Hayes Declares for 2019 NBA Draft, Forgoes Sophomore Year at Texas

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Texas Longhorns freshman Jaxson Hayes officially declared for the 2019 NBA draft on Thursday.

"I have always dreamed about playing in the NBA," Hayes said in a statement, per ESPN.com. "Now that I have the chance to realize that dream, I would like to pursue that opportunity."

Hayes has emerged as a somewhat surprising one-and-done player, as he was ranked 102nd among signees in the class of 2018, per 247Sports. Once at Texas, Hayes entered the starting lineup 11 games into the season and started his following 21 games. In 32 outings total, he averaged 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 23.3 minutes per game.

He was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year after leading the conference in field-goal percentage (72.8 percent) and placing fourth in blocks per game and free-throw percentage (82.3 percent).

There was a slight scare for Hayes down the stretch when he injured his left knee in the Big 12 tournament against Kansas. While Nick Moyle of the Houston Chronicle reported multiple specialists confirmed there was no structural damage in the knee, a bone bruise ended his 2018-19 season prior to the team's NIT run.

Hayes enters a draft that is dominated by Duke freshman forward Zion Williamson, the probable No. 1 overall pick. In an April 9 mock draft, Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report projected Hayes to go No. 8 overall. On ESPN's list of best available players, Hayes ranked as the top center and No. 9 player overall.