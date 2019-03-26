MLB's Final Winners and Losers of 25-Man Roster Battles for 2019

0 of 7

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Despite declaring winners and losers, the battle for playing time is just beginning.

Neither Ronald Acuna Jr. nor Gleyber Torres cracked the Opening Day roster last season. Zack Wheeler, Max Muncy and Adalberto Mondesi also all opened 2018 in the minors, but the demotions proved a mere temporary setback.

As unfortunately already illustrated by Matt Olson hurting his hand in Tokyo, injuries will force teams to swap out players throughout the season. While it's frustrating to see burgeoning prospects held down so teams can finagle an extra year of control, some may only need to hold out a few weeks in the farm.

Of course, there's a special feeling attached to trotting onto the field on Opening Day. Spring training may not matter for some onlookers, but it played a key determining factor in settling several roster disputes.

Before 28 other teams join the Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics into the new season, let's break down spring training's winners and losers of some prominent roster competitions.