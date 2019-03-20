Report: Top Prospect Eloy Jimenez, White Sox Finalizing New Long-Term Contract

Ron Vesely/Getty Images

Despite recently being optioned to the minors, top prospect Eloy Jimenez is reportedly close to receiving a long-term contract from the Chicago White Sox.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Jimenez and the White Sox are finalizing a deal one week before the start of the 2019 regular season.

Per Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital, Jimenez's deal will be for eight years and worth $75-80 million including incentives.

Per Domincan sports reporter Dionisio Soldevila, Jimenez will be guaranteed $42.5 million over six years with two team options for 2025 and 2026.

The White Sox reassigned Jimenez to minor league camp on March 14, an indication he wouldn't make the 25-man roster out of spring training.

Jimenez admitted he was pressing at the plate during camp in an attempt to impress Chicago's decision-makers.

"I accept it and I'm going to work hard," Jimenez told reporters. "I tried to compete. They gave me the chance to be the best player I can be. I tried to do too much. I think that's why I don't have the good results."

There is precedent for MLB teams to sign prospects before they debut in the big leagues. Scott Kingery received a six-year contract with $24 million guaranteed from the Philadelphia Phillies last March.

In nine games this spring, Jimenez went 4-for-26 with two doubles, one home run and nine strikeouts. The 22-year-old is ranked as the No. 3 prospect for 2019 by MLB.com.

The White Sox acquired Jimenez in July 2017 from the Chicago Cubs for Jose Quintana. He hit .337/.384/.577 with 22 home runs in 108 games between Double-A and Triple-A last season.