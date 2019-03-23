NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 2019: Saturday Scores, Subregionals Bracket

Robert Franklin/Associated Press

Saturday marked Day 2 of the 2019 women's NCAA tournament, with first-round action heating up as teams looked to claim the remaining sports in the round of 32.

Below is a look at Saturday's games.

2019 Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Schedule/Results — Saturday

No. 1 Notre Dame def. No. 16 Bethune-Cookman 92-50

No. 6 Kentucky def. No. 11 Princeton 82-77

No. 3 Maryland def. No. 14 Radford 73-51

No. 6 South Dakota State def. No. 11 Quinnipiac 76-65

No. 3 NC State def. No. 14 Maine 63-51

No. 3 Syracuse def. No. 14 Fordham 70-49

No. 6 UCLA def. No. 11 Tennessee 89-77

No. 9 Michigan State def. No. 8 Central Michigan 88-87

No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 Little Rock, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

No. 6 DePaul vs. No. 11 Missouri State, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

No. 8 California vs. No. 9 North Carolina, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

No. 7 BYU vs. No. 10 Auburn, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Abilene Christian, 6 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

No. 2 Stanford vs. No. 15 UC Davis, 6 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 New Mexico State, 6 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

No. 4 Oregon State vs. No. 13 Boise State, 6 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Bracket

The full bracket for the 2019 Women's NCAA tournament can be viewed at NCAA.com.

Notre Dame 92, Bethune-Cookman 50

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish got their title defense off to a good start by cruising past the 16th-seeded Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Saturday.

Notre Dame dominated from the start, scoring the first six points of the game. The lead quickly grew to double digits, and by the time halftime arrived, it was a 51-19 margin.

Fighting Irish Jessica Shepard made her presence felt early and often, recording a double-double (12 points and 10 rebounds in the first half) before the break. She finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Reigning NCAA tournament Most Outstanding Player Arike Ogunbowale scored a team-high 23 points, while forward Brianna Turner added 19 points and nine rebounds.

Angel Golden had 25 points for the Wildcats in the loss.

Kentucky 82, Princeton 75

Early on, the upset-minded Princeton Tigers gave the sixth-seeded Kentucky Wildcats all they could handle.

Trailing 37-33 at the half, Kentucky was on full upset alert. However, the Wildcats managed to save their season with a strong second-half performance.

Kentucky used a late 9-0 run to close out the third quarter in order to gain control of the game. The lead would grow to double digits early in the fourth.

Princeton continued to battle, though, refusing to go down without a fight. The Tigers clawed back to make it a two-possession game in the final minute, but they were unable to complete the comeback.

Each team had four players in double figures. Seniors Maci Morris and Taylor Murray led the way for Kentucky with 19 points apiece, and Gabrielle Rush scored a game-high 22 for Princeton.

No. 3 Maryland 73, No. 14 Radford 51

A balanced attack, led by freshman Taylor Mikesell, helped Maryland go wire-to-wire en route to a comfortable victory.

The Terrapins jumped out to 16-2 lead and never looked back.

Mikesell made four treys while recording a game-high 16 points, establishing a new program record in the process:

Kaila Charles (14 points), Shakira Austin (12) and Stephanie Jones (11) joined Mikesell in double figures for Maryland.

Destinee Walker led Radford with 15 points.

No. 6 South Dakota State 76, No. 11 Quinnipiac 65

South Dakota State's Macy Miller and Quinnipiac's Jen Fay put on a show in their head-to-head battle, but only one was able to move on.

And that happened to be Miller and the Jackrabbits.

Miller notched a double-double while going off for 28 points and hauling in 11 boards. Meanwhile, Fay did her best to keep her team in the game, going 10-of-18 from the floor for 25 points.

In the end, South Dakota State was too much for Quinnipiac. Myah Selland added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Jackrabbits.

No. 3 NC State 63, No. 14 Maine 51

While the 14th-seeded Maine Black Bears provided a stern test early on, but the NC State Wolfpack used a late first-quarter run to start to pull away.

NC State ended the opening period on a 10-0, and it would stretch the lead to double figures as the second quarter progressed. And just like the first quarter, the Wolfpack closed the second quarter on fire, scoring the final 11 points of the half.

That made it a 17-point game entering the break, and that proved to be too much for Maine to overcome.

Kiara Leslie paced the Wolfpack with 20 points, and Parise Rossignol had 19 for the Black Bears.

No. 9 Michigan State 88, No. 8 Central Michigan 87

There was no shortage of madness when the Spartans and Chippewas met on the court on Saturday.

Michigan State controlled the game early on, grabbing a double-digit lead late in the opening period. However, Central Michigan chipped away at the lead and ultimately made it a one-point game in the second.

The Spartans managed to gain some breathing room by opening up an 11-point lead in the third, but once again the Chippewas refused to fold.

It was a back-and-forth battle down the stretch, with the two teams exchanging leads throughout the final six minutes.

While a Presley Hudson triple with 21 seconds to play appeared to put Central Michigan in position to advance, it was a layup by Michigan State's Shay Colley with seven seconds to play that proved to be the difference.

Colley finished the game with 13 points.

Hudson (20 points), Reyna Frost (34) and MacKenna Kelly (24) combined to score all but nine of the Chippewas' 87 points.

Syracuse 70, Fordham 49

Fordham gave Syracuse all it could handle in the opening period, but the final three quarters were all Orange.

Trailing by one after 10 minutes of action, Syracuse used a 14-0 in the opening two-plus minutes of the second to move out in front. From that point on, it never looked back.

Tiana Mangakahia's all-around effort (21 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds and five steals) helped the Orange cruise to victory in the second half. Gabrielle Cooper provided 13 points in support.

UCLA 89, Tennessee 77

After the Bruins dominated the opening quarter, the Lady Vols battled all the way back to make a game of it down the stretch.

However, UCLA made enough plays late to hold off the upset charge.

It took the Bruins just more than four minutes to open up a double-digit lead, and by the end of the first quarter, the Lady Vols were being doubled up, 28-14. However, they slowly chipped away at the deficit over the next two quarters before evening the score at 52-all late in the third.

The two squads traded leads throughout the fourth. But once UCLA sophomore Michaela Onyenwere (22 points) gave her team a 72-70 lead with 3:16 to play, the Bruins never looked back. That sparked a 10-0 run that put the game out of reach.

Kennedy Burke (19 points) scored eight points over the final three minutes and two seconds, and Japreece Dean (14 points) going six-of-six from the line in the final 98 seconds helped ice the game.

Tennessee sophomore Rennia Davis had 21 points in a losing effort.