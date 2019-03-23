Raphael Varane Denies He Is Unhappy at Real Madrid Amid Transfer Rumours

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2019

MADRID, SPAIN - MARCH 16: Raphael Varane of Real Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid v Celta de Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 16, 2019 in Madrid Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Raphael Varane has disputed suggestions he is unhappy at Real Madrid amid rumours of a potential move to Manchester United.

The France international has been at the heart of the Los Blancos defence this term during one of the club's most disappointing campaigns in recent memory.

However, Varane attempted to dispel thoughts he is discontented in the Spanish capital when speaking after France's 4-1 win over Moldova in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying, per Metro:

"To say that I am not happy at Real Madrid is not true. I'm at Real Madrid. The biggest club in the world. I'm constantly in a state of challenging myself because the requirement here is that of the highest level. I'm focused on my career.

"We had a tough time in the middle of the season where we had to fight. I've given my all in this shirt and I can be proud of that. I cannot control everything that's said [in the media]. Many things aren't right but I can't say I'm unhappy in Madrid. We had a tough season, it's the daily routine for players at the top. I'm discreet and the problem when you're a quiet person is you hear many things but talk little about yourself."

Real Madrid's French coach Zinedine Zidane talks to Real Madrid's French defender Raphael Varane during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and RC Celta de Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on March 16, 2019. (Photo by G
GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Varane scored in the match against Moldova on Friday. Earlier in the day, Marca (h/t Metro) reported Varane had told his Real team-mates there is a chance he could depart the Santiago Bernabeu next summer.

United have held a long-term interest in the centre-back but failed to capture his signature during Jose Mourinho's tenure at Old Trafford. Varane reportedly has a €500 million (£431 million) release clause in his current deal.

Madrid are set to rebuild in the summer, but Varane was successful during Zinedine Zidane's first spell as Real coach. The legendary Frenchman is back in charge of the club and wants the defender to remain in his team, per Marca.

Zidane could choose to strengthen the centre-back position next summer, but he would then have to decide the starting futures of Varane and Sergio Ramos.

Ramos is 32 and the club's undeniable leader on the pitch. However, the captain is ageing, and Real need to inject youth into their squad.

France's defender Raphael Varane (2ndR) scores a goal during the Euro 2020 qualifying football match between Moldova and France, on March 22, 2019 at Zimbru stadium in Chisinau. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP
FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Varane remains one of the best defenders on the planet, and Real should build their back four around the 25-year-old's remarkable qualities.    

Related

    Mourinho Targets Return in June 🍿

    Jose sets date for his comeback...and has already rejected four clubs

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mourinho Targets Return in June 🍿

    Jose sets date for his comeback...and has already rejected four clubs

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Former Roma, Napoli Director: Deschamps Will Replace Allegri

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Former Roma, Napoli Director: Deschamps Will Replace Allegri

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Report: Nike Were Key to De Jong's Barca Move

    Why wonderkid rejected PSG offer

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Nike Were Key to De Jong's Barca Move

    Why wonderkid rejected PSG offer

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Coutinho Set for Barca Audition to Prove Worth

    Struggling star can convince club with showing at Copa America

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Coutinho Set for Barca Audition to Prove Worth

    Struggling star can convince club with showing at Copa America

    via mirror