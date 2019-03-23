Raphael Varane Denies He Is Unhappy at Real Madrid Amid Transfer Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Raphael Varane has disputed suggestions he is unhappy at Real Madrid amid rumours of a potential move to Manchester United.

The France international has been at the heart of the Los Blancos defence this term during one of the club's most disappointing campaigns in recent memory.

However, Varane attempted to dispel thoughts he is discontented in the Spanish capital when speaking after France's 4-1 win over Moldova in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying, per Metro:

"To say that I am not happy at Real Madrid is not true. I'm at Real Madrid. The biggest club in the world. I'm constantly in a state of challenging myself because the requirement here is that of the highest level. I'm focused on my career.

"We had a tough time in the middle of the season where we had to fight. I've given my all in this shirt and I can be proud of that. I cannot control everything that's said [in the media]. Many things aren't right but I can't say I'm unhappy in Madrid. We had a tough season, it's the daily routine for players at the top. I'm discreet and the problem when you're a quiet person is you hear many things but talk little about yourself."

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Varane scored in the match against Moldova on Friday. Earlier in the day, Marca (h/t Metro) reported Varane had told his Real team-mates there is a chance he could depart the Santiago Bernabeu next summer.

United have held a long-term interest in the centre-back but failed to capture his signature during Jose Mourinho's tenure at Old Trafford. Varane reportedly has a €500 million (£431 million) release clause in his current deal.

Madrid are set to rebuild in the summer, but Varane was successful during Zinedine Zidane's first spell as Real coach. The legendary Frenchman is back in charge of the club and wants the defender to remain in his team, per Marca.

Zidane could choose to strengthen the centre-back position next summer, but he would then have to decide the starting futures of Varane and Sergio Ramos.

Ramos is 32 and the club's undeniable leader on the pitch. However, the captain is ageing, and Real need to inject youth into their squad.

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Varane remains one of the best defenders on the planet, and Real should build their back four around the 25-year-old's remarkable qualities.