Portugal vs. Serbia: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

Portugal drew a blank in their opening match of UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying, but the Group B favourites are at home to Serbia on Monday and looking to set the record straight.

Ukraine held Fernando Santos' side to a goalless draw at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon on Friday, when even Juventus star and captain Cristiano Ronaldo failed to make a dent over 90 minutes.

Serbia have looked dangerous since the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and are unbeaten in their last seven games, winning four matches and drawing three times.

Ronaldo will hope to get Portugal off the mark in Lisbon, while Serbia travel to the Estadio da Luz seeking an upset against the reigning champions of Europe.

Date: Monday, March 25

Time: 7:45 p.m p.m. GMT/:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio da Luz, Lisbon

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)

TV Info: Sky Sports (UK), ESPN2 (U.S.)

Ronaldo's return to the Portugal lineup wasn't enough to prevent Santos' side coming up empty at home to Ukraine on Friday as Andriy Shevchenko's visitors were able to clinch an unlikely point in Group B.

The Juve talisman was absent altogether from Portugal's previous six matches and endured a rusty return to the lineup, via Sky Sports:

The Navigators have now drawn their last three matches in succession and scored only one goal in those 270 minutes. Serbia have been a lot more productive in front of goal recently and have only failed to net in one of their last seven games.

Portugal were crowned UEFA Euro 2016 champions at the end of an unlikely journey in France, and they'll hope to adapt to playing without Ronaldo, who will be 35 by the time Euro 2020 starts next June.

Former Barcelona star and team-mate Deco recently told beIN Sports his old side have what it takes to do just that:

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic was top scorer in the inaugural edition of the UEFA Nations League and scored six times as Serbia topped Group 4 in League C and gained promotion to League B.

However, the new attacking talent among their ranks whom Portugal will want to be wary of is Eintracht Frankfurt's Luka Jovic, who scored their only goal in a 1-1 friendly draw against Germany on Wednesday, via Soccer AM:

Football Talent Scout highlighted the forward's versatility in front of goal:

Caging Jovic will be key to Portugal's hopes of preserving a clean sheet in Lisbon, with Serbia coach Mladen Krstajic hoping to capitalise on his new asset following his first international goal.

Portugal will play the third of four consecutive home games when they host Serbia, but Santos' side are still searching for their first victory during that run.