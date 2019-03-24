Montenegro vs. England: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

Clive Rose/Getty Images

England blazed a trail to the top of Group A in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying after thrashing Czech Republic 5-0 on Friday, but they travel to Montenegro on Monday hoping to keep up their perfect start.

Montenegro fell victim to a refereeing injustice in their own Group A opener on Friday and conceded a late penalty to draw 1-1 against Bulgaria, allowing the Three Lions to claim a quick advantage at the top of the pool.

England manager Gareth Southgate will, however, be wary of the fact England have never beaten this opponent at the City Stadium in Podgorica. His side travelled to this venue during qualifying for UEFA Euro 2012 and the 2014 FIFA World Cup but were only able to draw in each visit.

Group A's leaders will be hopeful of breaking their duck in Montenegro after smashing five past Czech Republic, while Montenegro will feel aggrieved not to be entering this duel level on points.

Date: Monday, March 25

Time: 7:45 p.m p.m. GMT/:45 p.m. ET

Venue: City Stadium, Podgorica

Live Stream: ITV Hub (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.),

TV Info: ITV (UK)

Odds

Montenegro: 7-1

Draw: 16-5

England: 6-11

The Three Lions may hold a disappointing record from previous trips to Podgorica, but a dazzling display on Matchday 1 sent vibrations throughout Group A and reminded England's foes who the favourites are.

Raheem Sterling's hat-trick was a major driving force behind their win at Wembley Stadium, the latest continuation in what could be the best season of the Manchester City forward's career so far.

OptaJoe celebrated a 20-year first following Sterling's superlative form for club and country:

It was also a special night for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, who didn't take long to mark his first start with an assist to Sterling:

Sancho will be hopeful of keeping his place in Southgate's XI for the trip to Montenegro, though the manager could decide to rin the changes despite still being in the early stages of the pool.

Czech Republic may be considered by many the second-best team in Group A, but former England midfielder Chris Waddle illustrated just how far above their standard England looked, via BBC 5 Live Sport:

The Brave Falcons drew 1-1 away to Bulgaria on Friday after Stefan Mugosa put them ahead after 50 minutes, only for a bizarre refereeing decision to let their hosts in and equalise late on.

French official Ruddy Buquet awarded a penalty for a foul that clearly occurred outside the box, via Sky Sports (UK only):

Todor Nedelev converted the resulting spot-kick to devastate Montenegro, via Optus Sport (U.S. only):

Montenegro have lost their last two home games without scoring a goal, while England are now unbeaten in six and have won their last four on the trot.

Southgate's new-look Three Lions got off to a slick start in Euro 2020 qualifying and will hope to increase their two-point cushion at the top of Group A in Podgorica.