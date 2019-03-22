NCAA Wrestling Championships 2019: Results, Updated Team Standings After Friday

NCAA Wrestling Championships 2019: Results, Updated Team Standings After FridayMarch 23, 2019
Penn State is well on its way toward winning its fourth straight NCAA Division I wrestling championship and eighth in nine years.
The Nittany Lions hold a commanding lead on top of the ledger thanks to 120.5 points after the semifinals ended Friday.
Ohio State, which has been the runner-up the past two years and won it all in 2015, is second with 88.5 points.
PSU's dominant championship performance has been the story, but a few underdogs have also taken the stage at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
You can find commentary on those two storylines below. In addition, here's a look at the latest standings prior to the individual weight class championship matches Saturday via trackwrestling.com.
The championship matchups, which will begin at 7 p.m. ET Saturday, are listed as well.
Latest Top-20 Standings
1. Penn State: 120.5 points
2. Ohio State: 88.5 points
3. Oklahoma State: 73.5 points
4. Iowa: 68.0 points
5. Missouri: 54.0 points
6. Cornell: 52.0 points
7. Nebraska: 51.0 points
8. Michigan: 48.0 points
8. Minnesota: 48.0 points
10. Virginia Tech: 45.0 points
11. Rutgers: 43.5 points
12. Arizona State: 37.0 points
13. Northern Iowa: 36.5 points
14. Lehigh: 32.5 points
15. Iowa State: 31.0 points
Championship Matches
125-Pound: No. 5 Jack Mueller (Virginia) vs. No. 3 Spencer Lee (Iowa)
133-Pound: No. 1 Dalton Fix (Oklahoma State) vs. No. 3 Nick Suriano (Rutgers)
141-Pound: No. 1 Yianni Diakomihalis (Cornell) vs. No. 2 Joey McKenna (Ohio State)
149-Pound: No. 1 Anthony Ashnault (Rutgers) vs. No. 2 Micah Jordan (Ohio State)
157-Pound: No. 1 Jason Nolf (Penn State) vs. No. 2 Tyler Berger (Nebraska)
165-Pound: No. 8 Mekhi Lewis (Virginia Tech) vs. No. 2 Vincenzo Joseph (Penn State)
174-Pound: No. 1 Mark Hall (Penn State) vs. No. 3 Zahid Valencia (Arizona State)
184-Pound: No. 5 Maxwell Dean (Cornell) vs. No. 6 Drew Foster (Northern Iowa)
197-Pound: No. 1 Bo Nickal (Penn State) vs. No. 2 Kollin Moore (Ohio State)
285-Pound: No. 1 Derek White (Oklahoma State) vs. No. 2 Anthony Cassar (Penn State)
Penn State En Route to Another Title
Head coach Cael Sanderson is almost certain to lead the Nittany Lions to their eighth NCAA title thanks to some excellent performances from a few No. 1 and No. 2 seeds.
Undefeated 157-pounder Jason Nolf hasn't encountered any issues in his run to the finals, winning his opening-round match by fall and his next two via technical fall.
He had a fierce semifinal challenge against No. 5 Hayden Hidlay of North Carolina State, however, emerging with a 3-2 victory.
Hidlay appeared to go up 2-0 after a takedown, but an official's review took the points away. Eventually, Nolf went up 3-2, but he had to hang on for life at the tail end of the third period when Hidlay went on the attack. He couldn't muster any points, however, and Nolf emerged victorious.
Nolf, who has made the championship during all four years of eligibility, is looking for his third straight title. He'll see No. 2 Tyler Berger of Nebraska.
In the 165-pound bracket, Vicenzo Joseph squeaked out two tough Saturday wins. He beat No. 7 Isaiah White of Nebraska 3-1 in overtime before taking holding off No. 3 Joshua Shields of Arizona State 3-2:
NCAA Wrestling @ncaawrestling
Inside trip for the win and to clinch a third consecutive semi-final berth! Vincenzo Joseph of @pennstateWREST will wrestle Josh Shields of @ASUWrestling tonight in an all Pittsburgh matchup! #NCAAWrestling https://t.co/vDb7du3byk
NCAA Wrestling @ncaawrestling
Vincenzo Joseph of @pennstateWREST will make his third consecutive appearance in the national finals tomorrow night! #NCAAWrestling https://t.co/kBqVrsI76P
Mark Hall, a 2017 NCAA champion, won by the closest margin of any Nittany Lion on Friday thanks to his 2-1 tiebreaker win versus No. 4 Myles Amine of Michigan:
NCAA Wrestling @ncaawrestling
For the third time, Mark Hall will wrestle in the national finals! Make that 𝟑 finalists for @pennstateWREST! #NCAAWrestling https://t.co/ZphVNGh2AH
Bo Nickal continued his tournament dominance with his third pin in his semifinal win over No. 4 Patrick Brucki of Princeton:
NCAA Wrestling @ncaawrestling
Two-time NCAA Champion, Bo Nickal of @pennstateWREST will make his fourth straight appearance in the national finals! #NCAAWrestling https://t.co/S8PIYHAg0W
Nickal is a two-time NCAA champion and three-time finalist.
Finally, Anthony Cassar eked out a close 4-3 win over No. 3 Gable Stevenson of Minnesota:
NCAA Wrestling @ncaawrestling
Anthony Cassar holds on and shows love to the @pennstateWREST faithful here in Pittsburgh! #NCAAWrestling https://t.co/X6sDNpok1g
Cassar, who used to wrestle at the 197-pound class, spoke about the move up to ESPN's Quint Kessenich after the match in addition to other topics:
NCAA Wrestling @ncaawrestling
Anthony Cassar of @pennstateWREST after his semifinal win! #NCAAWrestling https://t.co/qZhpuWJxti
Overall, PSU has competitors in five of 11 championship matches Sunday.
Underdogs Make Deep Runs
Chip Ness of UNC and Mekhi Lewis of Virginia Tech have been the two most notable underdog stories in this year's championship.
Ness, a No. 15 seed in the 184-pound bracket, defeated previously undefeated No. 2 Shakur Rasheed of Penn State by decision 8-5 on Thursday. However, Hess proved he was here to stay on Saturday with a 6-4 overtime victory over No. 10 Samuel Colbray of Iowa State thanks to a late two-point takedown:
NCAA Wrestling @ncaawrestling
Chip Ness of @UNCWrestling with ANOTHER upset! He garners All American status and will wrestle in tonight's semifinal round! #NCAAWrestling https://t.co/te0EGXJtIt
Ness has made a habit of beating higher-ranked opponents, as UNC Wrestling pointed out:
UNC Wrestling @UNCWrestling
In his last two appearances at NCAAs, Chip Ness has advanced through 5 wrestlers ranked ahead of him. Not bad, Chip. 👀 https://t.co/JoTtE7pYBV
Ness lost to No. 6 Drew Foster of Northern Iowa in the semifinal, but he's earned All-American status for his excellent efforts.
Foster is an underdog story himself, having beaten No. 3 Zachary Zavetsky of Virginia Tech by 6-2 earlier in the day. He'll be facing No. 5 Maxwell Dean of Cornell in the finals.
Dean beat Myles Martin of Ohio State 5-4 after being down earlier in the match. The feat was made more impressive considering that Martin, a four-time All-American, was undefeated entering the semis:
NCAA Wrestling @ncaawrestling
🚨UPSET ALERT!! 🚨 Max Dean of @BigRedWrestling takes out four-time All American, Myles Martin of Ohio State! #NCAAWrestling https://t.co/P1YJBfVSKe
Dean, whose brother Gabe was a two-time NCAA champion at Cornell, explained his mindset to Kessenich after the match:
NCAA Wrestling @ncaawrestling
"No fear." Max Dean of @BigRedWrestling after his semifinal win! #NCAAWrestling https://t.co/9z8amB95jo
Ness wasn't the only ACC wrestler to turn heads with his upset specials. Lewis pulled off the stunner of the 165-pound tournament when he defeated No. 1 Alex Marinelli of Iowa in the quarterfinals thanks to a walk-off takedown.
NCAA Wrestling @ncaawrestling
🚨UPSET ALERT!! 🚨 Mekhi Lewis of @HokiesWrestling with a walk-off takedown to upset No. 1 Alex Marinelli in the quarters! #NCAAWrestling https://t.co/o4Z4X619U9
Marinelli, a sophomore, entered the tournament with a 25-0 record.
FloWrestling provided footage of a tired but happy Lewis walking to the locker room post-victory:
Lewis credited a positive attitude toward his victory in a post-match interview with Kessenich:
Wrestling Mindset @WrestlingMindse
Quint Kessenich: “What’s going on in your head [while wrestling Marinelli].” Mekhi Lewis: “Just focusing on having fun.”
The freshman then continued his amazing run by beating No. 4 Evan Wick of Wisconsin 5-2:
NCAA Wrestling @ncaawrestling
The freshman, Mekhi Lewis of @HokiesWrestling earns another upset and is in the national finals! #NCAAWrestling https://t.co/qH6VgefAO2
Lewis spoke with Kessenich again after the match, in particular noting the difficulty of facing the 6'2" Wick:
NCAA Wrestling @ncaawrestling
Mehki Lewis of @HokiesWrestling after earning his first trip the national finals! #NCAAWrestling https://t.co/b9Vppid9Pw
Another No. 1 seed went down in the semifinal as No. 5 Jack Mueller of Virginia beat No. 1 Sebastian Rivera of Northwestern by an 8-2 decision in the 125-pound bracket.
NCAA Wrestling @ncaawrestling
🚨 UPSET ALERT!!!🚨 JACK MUELLER of @UVAWrestling takes out No. 1 Sebastian Rivera in tonight's semi-final!! #NCAAWrestling https://t.co/eZZl4SRB66
He provided a post-match interview that was relayed on the UVA Wrestling Twitter account:
Virginia Wrestling @UVAWrestling
Jack Mueller is through to the semifinals! He'll take on top-seeded Sebastian Rivera tonight in the 8 p.m. session. #GoHoos #TheVirginiaWay https://t.co/A0wmf2ILDv
Mueller also gave further comments in a talk with more reporters, including trackwrestling.com:
Trackwrestling @trackwrestling
Jack Mueller: 'He didn't want to go the distance. I wanted to go the distance.' Watch the full post match interview here: https://t.co/5j0ki313FH @UVAWrestling https://t.co/LnT2fGp0Dt
He'll see No. 3 Spencer Lee of Iowa in the final.
