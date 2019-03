Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has developed a reputation for not backing down regardless of opponent. That continued after his altercation with Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

Smart received a $50,000 fine for shoving Embiid during Wednesday's game, but he doesn't regret his actions.

"I'll do it over again," he said, per John Karalis of MassLive.com. "I'm going to protect myself at all times, especially if I don't feel like I'm being protected out there like everybody else is. If you don't want to clean it up, I'll clean it up myself."

Embiid sent Smart to the ground on a screen, which Smart said should have been called a foul.

"If you call that screen, you make the right call and you don't just let an offensive player just really does what he want, and allow the defender to protect himself and protect his space as well none of that ever happens," Smart said, per Karalis.

However, the shove was also a response to the player.

"It's hard because now you send a message to a guy pretty much telling him you can't protect yourself, you know, you're supposed to just take that and allow it," he added. "Unfortunately, I'm sorry, I just wasn't raised that way."

The 25-year-old was ejected on the play, his second ejection of the season and fourth of his career. He also has six technical fouls this year, via ESPN.

He clearly isn't afraid to get his hands dirty if needed, even if the 6'4" guard is going up against a 7'0" center.