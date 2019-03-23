Winners and Losers from the Second Day of the NCAA Tournament

0 of 10

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The first round of the NCAA tournament didn't have any historic upsets or many wild finishes, but it did produce three teams making their first-ever appearances in the second round, and the second day of the tournament produced two of everybody's favorite upset, the No. 12 seed over the 5.

Virginia got another scare but responded a lot better than it did last year, and Kelvin Sampson, who hadn't been heard from much in the college basketball world for a while, won an NCAA tournament game for the second consecutive season.

The big takeaway from the second day of the tournament is that all the favorites are still alive, and so are most of the second-tier contenders. Depending on what happens the rest of this weekend, it could make for a great Sweet 16.