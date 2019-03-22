Jaskirat Sidhu Gets 8 Years in Prison for Driving Truck in Humboldt Fatal Crash

John Locher/Associated Press

The man driving the truck in the fatal crash of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team bus was issued the highest dangerous driving sentence in Canadian history, excluding cases with alcohol involved.

On Friday, Emily Kaplan of ESPN.com reported Jaskirat Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm in January.

"Nothing can turn back the clock," Judge Inez Cardinal said when announcing the sentence. "The collision was avoidable." Cardinal said the accident will "reverberate across Canada for years to come."

Sidhu could have been issued a maximum sentence of 14 years for dangerous driving causing death and 10 years for dangerous driving causing bodily harm, but Cardinal cited the fact he pleaded guilty, had no criminal record and wasn't using drugs, alcohol or a cell phone at the time as reasons his punishment was mitigated to eight years.

Humboldt Broncos president Jamie Brockman released a statement, per Kaplan:

"This past year has been extremely difficult. Having this legal matter settled and the sentencing complete is a big step in the healing process for the survivors, grieving families, our organization and the community of Humboldt and surrounding area. The sentence is subject to varying opinions but what is important is that Mr. Sidhu plead guilty, has shown remorse and has remained accountable for his careless actions."

Kaplan noted 16 people, including 10 players and the head coach, died in the April 2018 crash involving the junior hockey team.

Brayden Camrud and Derek Patter were the only surviving players who returned to the team this season. The Broncos qualified for the 2019 playoffs.