NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 2019: Friday Scores, Subregionals Bracket

The women's NCAA tournament kicked off on Friday, with a number of intriguing teams in action, including top seeds Louisville and Mississippi State and perennial powerhouse and No. 2-seed UConn.

Below, we'll break down the day's results.

Friday Matchups and Scores

No. 1 Louisville def. No. 16 Robert Morris, 69-34

No. 4 South Carolina def. No. 13 Belmont, 74-52

No. 2 Iowa def. No. 15 Mercer, 66-61

No. 5 Marquette vs. No. 12 Rice, 58-54

No. 8 Michigan def. No. 9 Kansas State, 84-54

No. 13 Wright State vs. No. 4 Texas A&M

No. 12 Bucknell vs. No. 5 Florida State

No. 10 Drake vs. No. 7 Missouri

No. 10 Buffalo vs. No. 7 Rutgers

No. 15 Towson vs. No. 2 UConn

No. 12 UCF vs. No. Arizona State

No. 10 Indiana vs. No. 7 Texas

No. 9 Clemson vs. No. 8 South Dakota

No. 16 Southern vs. No. 1 Mississippi State

No. 15 Portland State vs. No. 2 Oregon

No. 13 Florida Gulf Coast vs. No. 4 Miami

Bracket

For the women's bracket, be sure to check out NCAA.com.

Michigan def. Kansas State, 84-54

There are convincing victories, and then there was Michigan's win over Kansas State on Friday.

The Wolverines outscored the Wildcats by at least seven points in every quarter, got 38 points from their bench alone, shot 55.6 percent from the field as a team and out-rebounded Kansas State, 51-19, which included 17 offensive boards.

Calling this win dominant would be an understatement. Up next for the impressive Wolverines is a date with No. 1 seed Louisville.

Marquette def. Rice, 58-54

It took overtime, but Marquette held off Rice's upset bid and is advancing in the NCAA women's tournament.

Marquette's defense came up big in the extra session, holding Rice to just two points, while Natisha Hiedeman led the way for the Golden Eagles with 13 points. Rice's Erica Ogwumike did everything she could to knock off Marquette, scoring 22 points, but it wasn't enough to get past the Golden Eagles.

Up next for Marquette is the winner of Texas A&M vs. Wright State.

Iowa def. Mercer, 66-61

Iowa barely survived Mercer on Friday, and they have Megan Gustafson to thank for the win.

The star senior had a monster performance, scoring 30 points and adding 16 boards, and every single point and rebound was needed against a Mercer side that gave Iowa all it could handle. The Bears will lament their struggles from the field (35 percent shooting) and from three (5-of-21, 23.8 percent).

Up next for the Hawkeyes is a matchup with either Missouri or Drake.

South Carolina def. Belmont, 74-52

South Carolina's talent advantage was on full display against Belmont on Friday.

The Gamecocks out-rebounded the Bruins, 38-22. They held Belmont to just 34.6 percent shooting from the field. They forced 17 turnovers and blocked six shots. Four players finished with double-digit points, led by Te'a Cooper's 13 points.

Up next for the Gamecocks is a matchup with the winner of Florida State vs. Bucknell.

Louisville def. Robert Morris, 69-34

The Cardinals didn't have to break much of a sweat in their first game of the NCAA tournament.

Louisville raced out to a 21-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and didn't look back, blowing out Robert Morris 69-34. Asia Durr and Sam Fuehring led the charge for the Cardinals, scoring 19 points apiece.

Louisville will next face Michigan.