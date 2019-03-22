Cam Newton, Ron Burgundy and Friday's Oddest Stories Around the Sports World

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on Friday's strangest sports stories.

Newton Saying No to Sex in March

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton made a surprising declaration on Thursday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Newton hinted that he decided to refrain from all sexual activity during the month of March on the heels of going vegan in February (beginning at the 3:15 mark):

After saying he plans to go "no climax" in March, Newton added, "So now when the season comes around, it makes my mind stronger. I feel like if I go back and I say I did those things, I'm mentally stronger."

Newton missed the final two games of the 2018 season due to a shoulder injury and underwent surgery to repair it. In 2019, he will look to build on a solid individual season that saw him complete a career-best 67.9 percent of his passes.

If no sex in March turns Newton into an X's and O's wizard next season, then perhaps the Panthers will find themselves back in the playoffs.

Ron Burgundy Brings Class to Kings Broadcast

As the iconic Ron Burgundy character from Anchorman, Will Ferrell joined the Los Angeles Kings' announce booth Thursday night to help call the second period of L.A.'s 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks:

Ferrell used his trademark humor to liven up the broadcast for a Kings team that is last in the Western Conference this season.

While Burgundy didn't get to call a Kings scoring play during the period, he showed off his goal call anyway, exclaiming, "Put that baby to bed without a diaper!"

Burgundy even got a chance to show his love for burritos on the Kiss Cam.

L.A. picked up a rare win with Burgundy in the broadcast booth, so failing to invite him back next season would undoubtedly be a bad choice.

The Next Messi Is... Messi?

Clubs are constantly searching for the next Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, but it turns out they may not have to look too far.

In an interview with Que t'hi jugues (h/t Marca), genetic specialist Arcadi Navarro expressed his belief that Messi could be cloned:

"We could get a player very similar to Messi. We would be able to clone him with current techniques and get something that would look like a twin.

"It would be as if two twins had been born and one of them would have been kept frozen in a time chamber. Then 20 or 30 years later we would return him to his correct time. If everything had went well, it would be the same."

Messi is in the midst of another spectacular season for Barcelona. It's long been thought that nobody could ever come close to touching his level of excellence aside from Ronaldo.

If Navarro turns out to be right, though, perhaps Barca could have entire starting XI of Messis in the future.