Don't Sleep on 'Canadian Kobe' RJ Barrett, Duke Blue Devils' Other Superstar



The Duke Blue Devils have Zion Williamson, but they also have another superstar in RJ Barrett. He has the most points scored by a freshman in ACC history.

Watch the video above for more about the one they call the "Canadian Kobe."

       

