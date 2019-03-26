Chris Bosh Jersey Retirement: Ranking CB's Top Moments from Heat's Big 3 Era

0 of 16

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

When the Miami Heat retire Chris Bosh's No. 1 jersey Tuesday night, it will not be without a tinge of incompleteness.

Two championships are a lot. A Hall of Fame resume does not reek of business unfinished and feats stolen. Thirteen years in the NBA is a long time. And yet, in Bosh's case, it isn't nearly long enough.

Blood-clot issues prematurely ended his career. His last appearance came in February 2016, at the age of 31, with three years left on his contract and at least just as many remaining on his heyday.

There will be this natural pull to wonder what might have been for the Heat in the post-LeBron James era had Bosh never been forced into retirement. He was that important to their plans, and as many forgot while he ceded status to James and Dwyane Wade, he was that good.

In the end, though, Tuesday is a celebration. Bosh earned this honor in his six years with Miami. His role during the Big Three era specifically remains special, not just because of the titles and photobombs, but because the gravity of what he did, of how much he meant, went underappreciated in real time.

Let's look back at Bosh's best moments over one of the wildest, most dominant four-year stretches in league history.