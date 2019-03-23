Netherlands vs. Germany: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

TF-Images/Getty Images

Germany open their UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with what could be their most difficult test, as they travel to the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam to take on the Netherlands on Sunday.

Die Mannschaft took just one point from their two matches against the Dutch in the UEFA Nations League last year.

In October, they were on the receiving end of a 3-0 defeat in their away fixture in the Netherlands, so they'll be eager to avoid a repeat as they bid to get qualification off to a good start.

The Oranje have already got their Group C campaign under way and off to a winning start, as they ran out 4-0 winners over Belarus on Thursday.

Lyon forward Memphis Depay continued his electric form for his national side with a brace and two assists:

He set up Liverpool duo Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Though neither are particularly prolific goalscorers at club level, they too have been outstanding in recent matches for their country, per Goal's Jack Sear:

The trio each scored in the Netherlands' 3-0 win over Germany in October, so Joachim Low will be particularly wary of them as he prepares his side for Sunday's clash.

With the rest of their qualifying group in action, Germany were left to play a friendly against Serbia on Wednesday.

Die Mannschaft are hoping to turn things around after a dismal showing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup—where they failed to escape their group—and suffering relegation to the second tier of the UEFA Nations League.

The clash with Serbia did not go entirely to plan, however, as the Mirror's Alex Richards noted:

As football journalist Karl Matchett observed, their difficulties have gone on for some time:

In a bid to freshen things up, Low dropped Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels from the squad indefinitely, and he called up a squad largely comprised of younger talents like Julian Brandt, Kai Havertz and Maximilian Eggestein.

Though they're clearly a team in transition, qualifying for Euro 2020 is still a must for Germany. Qualification is hardly contingent on Sunday's match, but it will be a big test.