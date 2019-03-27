Creating MLB's 2019 Division-by-Division Superteams

0 of 6

On the eve of Opening Day, we set out to create division-by-division MLB superteams.

Let's set the stage with some parameters.

Roster Construction: We selected a 25-man roster for each team, consisting of 12 position players and 13 pitchers who all reside within the same division.

Payroll Limitations: To spice things up a bit, we instituted a payroll cap of $150 million for each team based on 2019 salaries (via Spotrac). For pre-arbitration players whose salaries aren't public, we assigned a salary of $575,000.

Position Changes: We allowed position shifting within reason to assemble the best team possible. For example, Alex Bregman slid from third base to shortstop on the AL West team. However, we stopped short of an NL Central infield with Anthony Rizzo at first base, Paul Goldschmidt at second base and Joey Votto at shortstop.

The full roster and payroll breakdown for each superteam can be found here.

Let's get started.