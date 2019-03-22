Report: Ander Herrera Expected to Remain at Manchester United Amid PSG Rumours

Molly Darlington - AMA/Getty Images

Ander Herrera is not set to leave Manchester United, despite recent reports suggesting the Spaniard is on the verge of agreeing a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Liam Corless of the Manchester Evening News wrote on Friday that previous reports suggesting the midfielder was closing in on a summer move to PSG were false.

It's understood United want to trigger the one-year extension in Herrera's contract, while it's added that "the player's camp also expect him to stay put."

The 29-year-old fell out of favour under Jose Mourinho but has become a much more important member of the squad since the Portuguese was replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Herrera started in six of 10 Premier League appearances with Mourinho this term but has failed to make United's XI in only one of his nine leagues games under Solskjaer.

Herrera was recently recognised for his resurgence at Old Trafford:

Marca confirmed a report from The Sun that said PSG had offered Herrera a long-term contract worth £150,000 per week at the Parc des Princes, which would be tempting for a player on the brink of turning 30.

Author Tom McDermott asked why United's board had allowed the contract of a midfielder in his prime to run so close to its expiration, along with other questions for the club's executive powers:

Sportswriter Scott Saunders also criticised United for their priorities when securing players' contracts of late:

PSG signed midfield anchor Leandro Paredes from Zenit St. Petersburg in January, but the prospect of landing Herrera as a free agent will appeal to a club hoping to save funds where they can.

It was recently confirmed that PSG had won their appeal against UEFA in regards to an alleged breach of financial fair play regulations, per Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News.

Herrera recently spoke to FourFourTwo (h/t Corless) and suggested he was happy under Solskjaer's command:

“It's not my business and I respect the decisions of the people that work for the club. All I can say is that if I was sporting director of a club tomorrow, I would sign Ole. But I respect the people that take the decisions and I'm not going to say what they should do.

“Ole has a quality that is difficult to have in football, which is to have the affection of all the players—the players who play and the ones who don't play as much."

There's every chance Herrera could be convinced to sign new terms at United following a major upturn in form thanks to Solskjaer, with numerous players sure to have changed their stances in light of his success.

Herrera is currently injured but will hope to be back fit for United's home Premier League fixture against Watford after the international break.