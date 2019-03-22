David Alaba 'Happy' at Bayern Munich but 'Can Imagine' Premier League Switch

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich's David Alaba has said that while he's "happy" with the Bavarian club, he would be open to a move to the Premier League or La Liga.

Alaba has two years remaining on his contract in Germany, where he's spent his entire senior career since departing Austria Vienna as a youngster in 2008.

"I can imagine trying something else, but I really feel very comfortable at Bayern," he told Bild (h/t MailOnline's Jeorge Bird). "Every year there are new challenges and new objectives, and the pressure will always be there. I'm happy in Munich, but of course I can imagine seeing something else [in the future]."

Asked where he might consider going, he added: "Spain, England. In Spain it would be the two big clubs, I guess? Real [Madrid] or Barcelona. Also the big clubs [in England]."

Arsenal fans could be excited to learn he's also a supporter of the Gunners: "Yes I was [an Arsenal fan as a child]. When you've been [an] Arsenal fan as a kid you will be one your whole life in some way."

He'd be a valuable asset to any of the top clubs in either league.

It was clear Alaba was a special talent from a young age, when he excelled in a successful loan spell with Hoffenheim:

Now 26, he's a fine athlete and a complete player, and one of his biggest strengths is his versatility.

Although he ostensibly plays as a left-back he has spent plenty of time playing in central defence or midfield with Bayern and has been comfortable in whatever role he's been deployed.

Despite having to overcome several significant injuries early in his career, he recently reached an impressive milestone for Bayern:

His record now sits at 335 appearances, and he has contributed 28 goals and 44 assists in that time.

Many of his goals come from free-kicks, but he's also a threat from open play, too (UK only):

His discipline is impressive, too. In his entire Bayern career, he has picked up just 14 yellow cards, an average of less than two per season across the eight campaigns he's enjoyed as a first-team player.

Alaba is four years younger than Real's Marcelo or Barcelona's Jordi Alba, and for most of the top Premier League sides he'd be an upgrade on their current options.

With his deal expiring in 2021, clubs may be able to take advantage of his contract situation and pursue him as it winds down and lowers his value.

Even if he'd be an expensive purchase, he'd be a worthwhile buy.