Ja Morant: If People 'Don't Know Me by Now, I Don't Know What to Say'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Already regarded as one of the top prospects in the 2019 NBA draft class, Murray State's Ja Morant added to his impressive resume by posting a triple-double in Thursday's 83-64 win over Marquette in the 2019 NCAA tournament.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Morant had a message to anyone who hadn't seen him play prior to Thursday:

Morant wasted no time making his presence felt on the biggest stage of his life. The sophomore sensation finished with 17 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds in the win.

Since assists, blocks and steals became part of the NCAA record book in the 1980s, there have been nine tournament triple-doubles, per Blair Kerkhoff of the Charlotte Observer. Draymond Green was the last person to accomplish the feat in 2012 with Michigan State.

The win was Murray State's first in the NCAA tournament since the 2011-12 season.

During the regular season, Morant averaged a double-double with 24.6 points and 10.0 assists in 31 games.

Morant's draft stock will continue to rise if he keeps putting up performances like what he did Thursday. B/R's Jonathan Wasserman has the Murray State guard going No. 2 overall to the Phoenix Suns in his most recent mock draft.