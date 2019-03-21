Highlights: Watch Ja Morant's Top Plays from Triple-Double in Win vs. Marquette

Highlights: Watch Ja Morant's Top Plays from Triple-Double in Win vs. MarquetteMarch 21, 2019
Ja Morant is considered one of the best prospects in the 2019 NBA draft class. He showed why Thursday as the 12th-seeded Murray State Racers blew out the fifth-seeded Marquette Golden Eagles 83-64 in the first round of the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament.
Morant finished with a triple-double (17 points, 16 assists, 11 rebounds). His stat line doesn't include a mention of the thunderous two-handed jam he threw down on Marquette forward Joey Hauser in the second half.
Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness
Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness
UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness
OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets
Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year
Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness
Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine
LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books
Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell
Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka
LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album
Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record
Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February
Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph
WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos
This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London
Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF
Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks
Sports Illustrated's Laken Litman noted Draymond Green in 2012 was the last player to have a triple-double in an NCAA men's tournament game. Morant is one of eight players to pull off the feat, per ESPN Stats & Info, joining Green, Shaquille O'Neal and Dwyane Wade, among others.
Not surprisingly, social media was buzzing after Morant's performance:
Dan Wetzel @DanWetzel
Considering how important point guard is in current NBA can we get a Morant should be No. 1 pick debate going? Or, nah? Kid is ridiculous.
Gil Brandt @Gil_Brandt
What Ja Morant is doing today reminds me of when Steph Curry announced himself to the world in the 2008 NCAA tourney, taking down 7th-seeded Gonzaga, 2nd-seeded Georgetown and 3rd-seeded Wisconsin before falling to top-seeded Kansas. Not the same player, but circumstances similar
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Ja #Morant is a triple-double in waiting. If this is your 1st time seeing him, this is the “normal” Morant performance. His tight handle allows him to maximize an elite 1st step/above-rim finishing ability. But Morant also has a great feel; thrives w/P-R, aka de facto NBA offense
Seth Davis @SethDavisHoops
For those of you watching Ja Morant for the first time ... congrats. Yes he really is that good.
In his most recent mock draft, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Morant as the No. 2 pick behind Duke's Zion Williamson.
Supplanting Williamson for the No. 1 overall spot will be next to impossible, in part because the Blue Devils freshman has played on a different level than his competition. He's averaging 22.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 2.2 steals per game.
Still, Morant's draft stock will surge after Thursday's performance.
Watch Live: No. 10 Gators Surging Past No. 7 Nevada