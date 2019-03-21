Highlights: Watch Ja Morant's Top Plays from Triple-Double in Win vs. Marquette

Joseph Zucker
March 21, 2019

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT - MARCH 21: Ja Morant #12 of the Murray State Racers drives the ball down court during the first round game of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament against the Marquette Golden Eagles at XL Center on March 21, 2019 in Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Ja Morant is considered one of the best prospects in the 2019 NBA draft class. He showed why Thursday as the 12th-seeded Murray State Racers blew out the fifth-seeded Marquette Golden Eagles 83-64 in the first round of the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Morant finished with a triple-double (17 points, 16 assists, 11 rebounds). His stat line doesn't include a mention of the thunderous two-handed jam he threw down on Marquette forward Joey Hauser in the second half.

Sports Illustrated's Laken Litman noted Draymond Green in 2012 was the last player to have a triple-double in an NCAA men's tournament game. Morant is one of eight players to pull off the feat, per ESPN Stats & Info, joining Green, Shaquille O'Neal and Dwyane Wade, among others.

Not surprisingly, social media was buzzing after Morant's performance:

In his most recent mock draft, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Morant as the No. 2 pick behind Duke's Zion Williamson.

Supplanting Williamson for the No. 1 overall spot will be next to impossible, in part because the Blue Devils freshman has played on a different level than his competition. He's averaging 22.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 2.2 steals per game.

Still, Morant's draft stock will surge after Thursday's performance.    

