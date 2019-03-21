Highlights: Watch Ja Morant's Top Plays from Triple-Double in Win vs. Marquette

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Ja Morant is considered one of the best prospects in the 2019 NBA draft class. He showed why Thursday as the 12th-seeded Murray State Racers blew out the fifth-seeded Marquette Golden Eagles 83-64 in the first round of the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Morant finished with a triple-double (17 points, 16 assists, 11 rebounds). His stat line doesn't include a mention of the thunderous two-handed jam he threw down on Marquette forward Joey Hauser in the second half.

Sports Illustrated's Laken Litman noted Draymond Green in 2012 was the last player to have a triple-double in an NCAA men's tournament game. Morant is one of eight players to pull off the feat, per ESPN Stats & Info, joining Green, Shaquille O'Neal and Dwyane Wade, among others.

Not surprisingly, social media was buzzing after Morant's performance:

In his most recent mock draft, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Morant as the No. 2 pick behind Duke's Zion Williamson.

Supplanting Williamson for the No. 1 overall spot will be next to impossible, in part because the Blue Devils freshman has played on a different level than his competition. He's averaging 22.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 2.2 steals per game.

Still, Morant's draft stock will surge after Thursday's performance.