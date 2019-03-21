President George W. Bush Reveals He Made Hole-in-1 at Dallas Golf Course

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 21, 2019

Former President George W. Bush speaks at a memorial service for Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. McCain died Aug. 25, from brain cancer at age 81. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press

Former President George W. Bush notched his first-ever hole-in-one Wednesday.   

Bush shared a photo on Instagram from the 12th green at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas to commemorate the achievement.

"With coaching from @thebushcenter CEO Ken Hersh and board members Mike Meece and Bill Hickey, I scored my first hole-in-one at the home of our Warrior Open and the @attbyronnelson," the 72-year-old wrote in the caption. "Next golf goal: live to 100 so I can shoot my age."

Depending on where he teed off from, the 12th hole at Trinity Forest measures between 138 and 250 yards.

The course played host to the AT&T Byron Nelson last year. The 2019 edition gets underway May 9, with Aaron Wise entering as the defending champion.  

