1 Trade Prediction for Each MLB Team as 2019 Season Starts Up

The 2019 MLB regular season technically kicked off March 20, when the Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners met at the Tokyo Dome in Japan to send Ichiro Suzuki out in stye. The other 28 squads will play their first meaningful games Thursday.

That said, it's not too early to gaze ahead at possible trades every club could make during the '19 campaign.

Obviously, at this point, we're engaging in crystal-ball conjecture. Injuries and the performance of various players and teams will undoubtedly shift the calculus.

But, for the purposes of this exercise, we identified 15 speculative non-waiver trade deadline buyers and 15 sellers and looked for logical matches based on potential needs and any recent credible rumors.